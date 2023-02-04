FORT MEADE – The Lake Placid Green Dragons Girls Soccer Team (11-3-2) fell short of being crowned Class 3A-District 6 champions on Wednesday night in Fort Meade in a 2-0 loss to the Fort Meade Miners (9-11-2).
“It was not the outcome we wanted,” said Lake Placid Head Coach Lindsey McCabe “but we also have not had one of these trophies for ten years. It has been a long time coming. (As for the game), there were mistakes had, but they still fought and they did the best that they could. I am super proud of them.”
Fort Meade came out in a flurry, taking several hard shot the first ten minutes that were handled and saved by the Green Dragon goalkeeper Michaela Carlini.
It would be the unexpected shot that caught Lake Placid off guard in the eleventh minute as Fort Meade’s Yanily Cortez attempted a 40 yard shot in the center of the field.
With the Lake Placid goalkeeper playing about 15 yards up, the ball came off Cortez’s leg awkward, as it went up in the air, came down before the goalkeeper. The ball bounced over her head towards the net and her attempt to turn a run after the bouncing ball were in vain as the ball won the race to hit the back of the net for goal, giving the Miners a 1-0 lead.
Lake Placid tried to exert more pressure on the Fort Meade defense, keeping the ball more at midfield and limiting the Miner’s goal opportunities to a minimum as they went into the half trailing 1-0.
Fort Meade continued to stymie the Lake Placid offense in the second half, never getting a clear opportunity on a quality shot.
Fort Meade continued to take shots, though drastically less than in the first half. Midway through the second half the Miners scored their second goal of the game as a cross pass from the left side seemed to be gathered up by the Lake Placid keeper.
Losing control of the ball, Fort Meade’s Audrey Slater swooped in for the rebound for the shot and goal to put the Miners up 2-0, which would also be the final score.
Asked whether it was just as hard on her as it was for the players, McCabe remarked that it was.
“It is because you spend so much time with them and they need to know that is still an accomplishment. Honestly, it was one of our goals this year to make it to the championship game and we exceeded our goals.”
Is there an afterlife, McCabe noted that their was a slim chance of them being invited to regionals.
“It all depends on how you rank and we wont know until Friday the district championships.”