FORT MEADE – The Lake Placid Green Dragons Girls Soccer Team (11-3-2) fell short of being crowned Class 3A-District 6 champions on Wednesday night in Fort Meade in a 2-0 loss to the Fort Meade Miners (9-11-2).

“It was not the outcome we wanted,” said Lake Placid Head Coach Lindsey McCabe “but we also have not had one of these trophies for ten years. It has been a long time coming. (As for the game), there were mistakes had, but they still fought and they did the best that they could. I am super proud of them.”

