AVON PARK — Avon Park girls softball lost 19-0 in three innings against the Fort Meade Miners on Friday night.
The Miners took a strong lead in the first. They put the first five batters on and built a 4-0 lead before the first out was recorded. That first one came on a line out to Arianna Lebron at second base. Following another Fort Meade run, Red Devil left-fielder Hannah Hodges recorded the inning’s second out by snagging a fly ball.
Unfortunately, the Miners would stage a major two-out rally that saw their lead balloon to 10-0. A soft line drive to Nellie Maldonado at shortstop got Avon Park into the dugout so they could try to make a dent in the lead.
After Hodges struck out, Maldonado worked a walk on a full count to give her team its first baserunner of the contest. She put herself in scoring position thanks to a well-timed steal. But she was caught trying to steal third to end the inning immediately after Terry Pralo struck out.
Lexie Tolar, who started the first inning, was replaced in the circle by Kaitlyn Marshall for the second frame. However, the Miners posted another big inning. At 12-0, Marshall forced an unassisted groundout to Tolar at first. After Fort Meade made it 19-0, the Red Devils grabbed some momentum.
Maddie Milton secured a ground ball and fired over to Tolar who had a great stretch for the inning’s second out. Then Marshall helped end the inning with a 1-3 putout for a second consecutive out. The next three batters for Avon Park all went down on strikes in the bottom of the second inning.
The Red Devils were able to get a scoreless top of the third to get right back in the dugout and see if they could mount some sort of rally.
Jadyn Garrett led it off and made solid contact that unfortunately resulted in a flyout to center field. Following a strikeout by Zoie Ayala, Marshall drew a two-out walk to turn the lineup over. But she was caught out on the basepaths thanks to a fielder’s choice that ended the inning and the game.
Avon Park’s next home game is set for Tuesday against the DeSoto County Bulldogs. Last time they met, DeSoto won 15-0.