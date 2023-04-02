AVON PARK — Avon Park girls softball lost 19-0 in three innings against the Fort Meade Miners on Friday night.

The Miners took a strong lead in the first. They put the first five batters on and built a 4-0 lead before the first out was recorded. That first one came on a line out to Arianna Lebron at second base. Following another Fort Meade run, Red Devil left-fielder Hannah Hodges recorded the inning’s second out by snagging a fly ball.

