LAKE PLACID — After years of practices, competitions and countless hours in the pool, Peyton Ming had his dream of swimming in college come true and is one step closer to his goal of swimming in the Olympics. Surrounded by family and friends Ming signed a scholarship to swim for the Indian River State College Pioneers.
In Lake Placid Ming has the majority of the records and a few in the county as well. He currently holds the county and school records in the 200 freestyle (1:46.80), 200 individual medley (1:59.82), 100 butterfly (49.63), 100 freestyle (48.71), 500 free (5:00.57) and 100 backstroke 51.50. Peyton was also a school record holder in the 200 medley relay team (1:42.67), 200 freestyle relay and 400 freestyle.
“I am very excited,” said Peyton Ming. “It is kind of like signing my life away but it is also the start of a new chapter in my life. I think it is great that everyone is here supporting me. I really miss my girlfriend, Rachel (Pitz), who couldn’t be here today but other than that it has been really great.”
Peyton had multiple colleges to choose from but knew Indian River was the perfect fit.
“I had a few colleges looking at me but I heard a lot about Indian River’s coach from my coach Martin Wolfe,” explained Ming. “He told me it is a great school to go to and I also heard a few people from Lake Placid have gone there already. I was able to tour the pool and dorms but not the actual school campus. I thought it was really nice and the setup was great.”
The journey hasn’t always been easy for Peyton.
“My biggest struggle has been the training,” Ming added. “It is a lot of work and sacrifice but it pays off in the end. My parents have been the biggest support. They helped with everything and have done so since I was young.”
Peyton has mixed emotions about leaving home.
“I’m not too nervous to leave home because it is still relatively close,” said Ming. “I am sad to leave but at the same time I am really excited to go.”
The Ming family was beaming with pride as Peyton signed his scholarship.
“I am so excited for Peyton,” said Tera Ming, mother. “He has a passion for swimming and so he has worked hard. He has always been a hard worker but sometimes when you are doing that you don’t notice the payoff until later. Now he is starting to see the fruits of his labor and through all of his hard work this is the payoff. He is able to continue his passion of swimming.
“This scholarship more than anything shows Peyton’s character and shows what a hard worker he is. He is determined, he is a goal setter and his goal has been to swim in college and maybe one day in the Olympics. I am just proud of him for doing all that, making those goals and achieving those goals. Swimming is hard work and for him to keep after it makes me so proud of him. It would have been so easy to give up and coming from Highlands County, not everyone has the drive to continue what Peyton has done.”
Peyton not only swims for Lake Placid, he also swims with the Highlands Hurricanes at the Y.M.C.A.
“After high school swim is done he goes to the Y.M.C.A. and swims with Marvin (Wolfe) and sometimes it isn’t a team, it is an individual thing that he does without anyone cheering him on and constantly saying ‘Go Peyton, go.’ Of course we are cheering him on but it is different. The character, determination and hard work just makes me proud.”
Peyton’s mom knows he has what it takes to succeed in college.
“His training regimen will be much more difficult,” said Tera. “He is going to be working out in the mornings, swimming in the afternoon and it is going to be hard on his body. He will have to learn to balance academics and athletics. He is going to be tired.”
Tera isn’t ready to let Peyton go just yet.
“I am not ready for him to leave,” explained Tera. “I am excited he is going to be close to home. The thing I have to focus on is that he isn’t always going to be with me. I didn’t raise him to be with me. I’ve raised him to spread his wings, set a goal and go for it. I want him to chase his passion and just get after it. In our family we say work hard no mater what it is, set a goal and go after it. I didn’t raise him to stay with me, I raised him to go and change the world.”
Lake Placid Coach Tom Creel knows Peyton is destined for greatness.
“Peyton’s work ethic makes him special,” said Creel. “He is a hard worker that enjoys the sport. He buys into the coaching that he is given and works his hardest at it. That is what made him successful throughout high school and his USAA Club swimming. I can’t wait to see what he does in college, it is going to be exciting.”
Creel believes he will do just fine in college.
“If he keeps along the same route he will do well in college,” stated Creel. “We work very hard in Highlands County not to over work, over extend our swimmers or attempt to ‘wear them out.’ They are still growing and young. College will take him to new levels.”
“I am extremely proud,” Creel added. “I’m proud of all of my swimmers but when you have one like Peyton that puts forth the effort and gets fantastic results like he did, it makes it that much better. He is great kid. It will difficult to replace him.”
Ming will leave for Indian River State College in August.