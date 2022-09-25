CLEARWATER — After a blowout win a week prior, a recurring problem reared its head Friday night.
The Sebring Blue Streaks (3-2) were edged out 16-10 by the Clearwater Central Catholic (CCC) Marauders. The Blue Streaks are 1-2 since starting the season 2-0 with that lone win sandwiched between losses to Lake Wales and the Marauders.
A loss the Blue Streaks seemed to take quite hard.
“We know we’re a good football team and we can win these games and the mistakes and the mental (errors) or not making the play that just continue to kill us,” Head Coach LaVaar Scott said.
Whether it was missed assignments, ill-timed penalties or drops, the Blue Streaks couldn’t get out of their own way.
CCC took the lead on their first possession of the game, driving right down the field for a touchdown. Marauder quarterback Jershaun Newton scrambled out of the pocket and lofted a pass hauled in by receiver David Green who got behind Sebring safety Jalen Knighten on a corner route. The Marauders held a 6-0 lead six minutes into the ball game.
Sebring couldn’t respond on its first drive of the game. But it had a great opportunity to do so on the next one thanks to a heads up play from Courtney Watson. The outside linebacker pounced on a mishandled snap and gave Sebring the ball inside the Marauder 30.
Thanks to some hard running from Travis Kerney and a key third down pass from Sebastian Reeves to Jamaree Welch to get first and goal, the Blue Streaks tied it up on a Kerney tote near the goal line. After a Jean Carlos Sanchez extra point, Sebring led 7-6 with lots of time in a freshly started second quarter.
However the next few possessions didn’t yield much for either squad. CCC was pushed back by penalties and punted on the ensuing drive while Sebring threw an interception on a third down screen pass near midfield. Then the Blue Streaks got the ball back after a sack ruined a Marauder drive but they ended up punting back to CCC.
The Marauders were around their own 30. All Sebring needed was one more stop and it would take a one-point lead into halftime while getting the ball to start the second half.
Unfortunately, that wouldn’t be the case.
After two run plays, Newton sprinted out to the right. After seeing nobody open, he took off left. He evaded a pair of Sebring defenders before rocketing down the sideline and being tackled down near the Blue Streak 15.
At first it appeared the big gainer might’ve been brought back on a flag but that penalty ended up waved off.
Sebring was able to get a stop after that but with the Marauders well within field goal range. A kick with 0:03 crossed the uprights to give CCC a 9-7 lead through the game’s first 30 minutes.
After a punt and a defensive stop, the Blue Streaks had a great chance to get in the end zone to take the lead when a short punt from CCC put the Sebring offense on the Marauder 30. A pair of Kerney runs gave the Blue Streaks first and goal. The running back seemed poised to score on the second carry but tripped inside the 10.
However, the Marauder defense bowed their back and stuffed the next few Sebring rushing attempts, forcing a field goal from Sanchez. He nailed the kick and gave his team a 10-9 with the fourth quarter looming.
And in that fourth quarter the Marauders claimed the lead again. Riding Newton in the run game, CCC went with a play action pass inside the 10. Newton found Green again, this time quarantined in the end zone.
Sebring had plenty of time to respond. But after netting few yards on the following drive’s first two plays, it looked bleak. Then the Blue Streaks took a shot. Reeves and Wilney Francois connected on a pass down the sideline to the Marauder 30.
After some unsuccessful runs, Len Grant scampered on a pass out to the flat for eight yards to bring up fourth and four inside the opposing 25. Scott had a choice to make. He decided to go for it.
They flooded the left side of the field with routes and freed up Grant right in front of the line to gain. Reeves looked his way and fired over to him. But the newly minted varsity player reached back to his left to snag it and the ball hit off his hands, falling to the ground. Turnover on downs.
Just another example of critical mistakes in key moments of the game that not only happened against CCC but also Lake Wales. Two pick sixes near the end of that game sealed the Blue Streaks’ fate against the Highlanders.
And despite that error, Sebring defense made sure its team had a sliver of a chance left. After a pair of runs gave the Marauders a first down, Sebring nullified the Marauder running game to bring up third down.
CCC decided to take a shot. It was a fake bubble screen with a go route. Newton launched a pass down the field with the ball sailing way past its intended receiver. However, the Blue Streaks were called for defensive holding in the secondary. A fresh set of downs for the Marauders.
CCC pounded the rock down the field until it approached the red zone. From there, the Blue Streaks stuffed CCC on several runs including a pivotal fourth down run. Sebring had the ball with 40 seconds to go.
But disaster struck yet again. On the first play of Sebring’s drive, Reeves chucked a ball down the left sideline near the hash which ended up intercepted. CCC from there took a knee and iced the ball game.
That interception might’ve put the nail in Sebring’s coffin but mistakes at critical junctures in the game built the pine box.
Scott said the coaches have been preaching to stay focused and limit the mental mistakes. And they’ll keep preaching it until the problem is resolved.
The Blue Streaks will have plenty of time to do so with a bye week before heading south to take on Lehigh. The running element and athleticism of Newton will provide them with good experience to face top recruit and potential Power 5 running back Richard Young. The defense will need to do better to get a consistent push at the line of scrimmage.
“We’re going to work on fundamentals,” Scott said. “We got to tackle better on defense, we have to work on tackling. We’ll get better. And as long as I’m the football coach here we’re going to work.”