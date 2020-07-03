SEBRING — Speed, adrenaline and the want to have fun are what drive Mito Bobé’s passion for go-kart racing. At the age of 3, Mito hit the gas petal for the first time and fell in love with the sport. On June 12 and 13, Mito participated in his first official race at Orlando Cup 2020, where he qualified fourth out of 12 drivers and finished in sixth place. In his second race, he finished in eighth place.
“I love racing and it is really fun to me,” Mito said. “My favorite part of racing is the skills and what you learn while doing it. I like being able to watch my kart being fixed so I can learn to do it myself. On my third birthday I wanted a ‘Lightning McQueen’ party and my dad bought me my first go-kart and I loved it. I started racing at my house and it inspired me to do real racing.”
Mito tries to not let any worries about racing interfere with having fun.
“It felt great racing, but I was worried. I was worried about having an accident. I spun on the last lap of my second race. Now I am preparing for my next race by going to the Orlando Kart Center. During practice we learn the track and if we spin out they have people that come get you. I’m excited for my next race, but still a little nervous,” he said.
Mito’s parents could not be more proud of their son and are excited for his future in racing.
“Mito has been practicing since the age of 3 and gained more confidence at the age of 5,” said his mother, Yamaris Bobé. “He started practicing at a local track, the Sebring 12, but now he is 9 and competed in his first competition a couple of weeks ago. The kids he raced do it often but this was his first time and he did so well. Mito started practiceing in our driveway at the age of 3, when he got his first go-kart. He likes to fix his own kart and has even helped other teams with their karts. He is very fearless; he will talk to and help the other kids. What makes him so special is that everything he does, he tries to do his best no matter what. For example, he is active in sports at the YMCA and he gives it his all. He is an honor student as well. I am just really proud of him and all his hard work.”
Mito and his father have always had a passion for auto racing.
“Mito got into racing against everyone’s wishes but mine,” joked his father, David Bobé. “For his first time out, he did pretty well. We have always been car guys and every Sunday we watch a number of races. We attend as many racing events as we can locally and around the state. He has been to every 12 Hours of Sebring race since he was born and he has been to NASCAR races as well. Mito is very curious to know how to work on his kart and eager to learn the mechanical side of racing. I am really proud of him.”
Mito is hard at work preparing for his next race, which will be held July 10 and 11 at the Orlando Kart Center.
“I am thankful to my dad for making this possible for me. I love him a lot,” Mito said.