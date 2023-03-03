LAKE PLACID — A heartbreaker to start the week.
Lake Placid baseball (1-3) dropped a tight game 3-1 against the DeSoto County Bulldogs in its home opener Monday night. The defeat spoiled what was an outstanding performance on the mound by MJ Hough.
The freshman right-hander was dotting it up all night. He tallied a career-high 12 strikeouts with no walks while allowing two runs (both unearned) and five hits in 5.1 innings on 91 pitches. All in just his second appearance and first start of his Green Dragon career.
Head Coach Michael Hough said they had an idea of how they wanted to pitch the Bulldog hitters. MJ’s curveball was a pivotal piece of the pitching strategy on Monday.
“I don’t know how many full count curveballs he threw for strike three,” Hough said. “They just looked at it. He had a good command (Monday). I think he was right around 70 percent strike (rate). So, you can’t ask anything more of a pitcher than that.”
But a difficult start again had his team already playing catch-up. An error on a pop fly allowed the Bulldogs’ leadoff man to get on. It marked the fourth straight game where the opposing team’s first batter of the game reached for Lake Placid.
After a flyout to left field, DeSoto picked up two singles to load the bases. MJ Hough came back with his first strikeout but a passed ball during the next batter allowed for two runs to score. He finished the top of the first with a strikeout to keep it at a 2-0 DeSoto lead.
He cruised for the next few innings. The righty faced just one over the minimum number of batters from the second inning through the fourth, including striking out the side in the fourth frame.
The defense stiffened up after the first with some good defensive plays helping MJ Hough escape a jam in the fifth.
Although, the Lake Placid offense had just as much trouble against DeSoto’s Corbin Gilmore. Green Dragon batters were being no-hit until Donovan Lusby and Owen Phypers recorded back-to-back singles with one out in the fourth. A passed ball then put them in scoring position.
However, Briley Osceola hit a chopper to third base that held the runners and a groundout to shortstop by Josh Morgan ended the inning. The Green Dragons had another chance the next inning after Parker Griffin drew a two-out walk and stole second but a strikeout ended it.
Trouble brewed in the sixth inning. DeSoto had runners on second and third following a dropped third strike and a double. Coach Hough called a meeting. It was to see if Lusby needed to warm up or could come in from third as a reliever. He had no intention of taking out MJ Hough until he needed to.
MJ Hough fought back from down 2-0 to strike out his twelfth batter. Fitting that’d be his last batter. With him near his pitch count limit, Coach Hough made the switch to Lusby.
The tall righty came out firing for a punch out. He then walked the bases loaded on a 3-2 count. But the junior hunkered down, sitting down the next batter on three pitches for the third out.
The sixth marked Lake Placid’s best chance to make an impact with their bats as the top of the lineup came around. Ming and Lusby smacked back-to-back singles. Phypers bunted with the ball just barely out of Gilmore’s reach for a base-loading single.
That brought up the clean-up man in Osceola. Falling behind 1-2, he worked back and lifted a ball deep into left field for a sacrifice fly to score Ming. Lusby and Phypers tagged up on it. The game-tying and go-ahead runs were in scoring position.
The play was on: a suicide squeeze with Lusby sprinting in from third base and Morgan bunting. Coach Hough decided this was going to happen when Osceola was up to bat.
Lusby timed it up well, getting about two-thirds of the way to home when the pitch came in. But the bunt went in the worst possible direction: up in the air. Gilmore secured the pop-up and fired over to third with Lusby off the base for the inning-ending double play.
It was the best scenario in Coach Hough’s mind. Morgan is the team’s best bunter. It felt just as risky to let Morgan swing away considering the last time they had second and third with one out the Green Dragons grounded out twice. Even if Morgan doesn’t get the bat on the ball, Hough believes Lusby slides in under the tag at home for a tie game.
Instead they headed to the seventh down 2-1. And the Bulldogs got that run back when the leadoff man reached on a single, moved up to third and eventually scored when a pitch hit the ground and rolled up the arm of catcher Colton Krueger and trickled away. Lusby kept the damage at 3-1 though.
Krueger gave them some life in the bottom of the inning reaching with one out. But back-to-back strikeouts stranded him and ended the game.
Hough said it’s the second time struggles early in the game hurt them. They’ll get to work on making sure they come out ready to play from the onset.
Lake Placid’s on the road for two straight starting with a matchup against the LaBelle Cowboys Thursday night with results unavailable as of press time.