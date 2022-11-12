SEBRING — MJ Maguire from St. Petersburg, FL fired 8-under par 136 (69-67) to win the 2022 Visit Sebring Classic by three shots. His 7th win on the Minor League Golf Tour (MLGT) earned him $6,000 from the $21,655 purse plus $464 from the bonus pool for a total of $6,464.

Maguire started the final round one behind opening round leader Jeremy Fuchs but three straight birdies on holes 6-8 put him atop the leaderboard where he would stay until the end. He added birdies on holes 11,13 and 18 for a final round 67.

