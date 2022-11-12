SEBRING — MJ Maguire from St. Petersburg, FL fired 8-under par 136 (69-67) to win the 2022 Visit Sebring Classic by three shots. His 7th win on the Minor League Golf Tour (MLGT) earned him $6,000 from the $21,655 purse plus $464 from the bonus pool for a total of $6,464.
Maguire started the final round one behind opening round leader Jeremy Fuchs but three straight birdies on holes 6-8 put him atop the leaderboard where he would stay until the end. He added birdies on holes 11,13 and 18 for a final round 67.
Danny Daniels from London, England birdied the last to grab 2nd alone at 139 and took home $3,140 in his first start on the MLGT. First round leader Jeremy Fuchs finsihed in a tie for 3rd with Beau Breault at 140.
This event was scheduled to be 54 holes but with Hurricane Nicole projected to make landfall Thursday (3rd day) the tournament committee made the decision before the event started to shorten it to 36 holes.
In a second day shootout Tuesday among players who scored 73 or higher, Nathan Swinson won $150 with a final round score of 70.
A big thank you to Sun ‘N Lake Golf Club and their members for hosting and Visit Sebring for sponsoring the event.