Guardians Rays Baseball

Tampa Bay Rays’ Wander Franco watches from the dugout during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians Sunday, in St. Petersburg.

 CHRIS O’MEARA/AP PHOTO

ST. PETERSBURG (AP) — Major League Baseball is looking into social media posts involving Rays shortstop Wander Franco, Tampa Bay said Sunday.

Franco did not play in Sunday’s 9-2 loss to Cleveland.

