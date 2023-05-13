GOAL!! That is just what Lake Placid’s Adrian Mojica accomplished when he signed a scholarship to play soccer for the Mars Hill University Lions. It took many years of hard work, dedication and sacrifice for Adrian to attain this major achievement. The Green Dragon will be a center defensive midfielder for the Lions.

Mars Hill University (MHU) is a Division II and a part of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) team that competes in the South Atlantic Conference. MHU is a private Christian university in Mars Hill, North Carolina.

