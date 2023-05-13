GOAL!! That is just what Lake Placid’s Adrian Mojica accomplished when he signed a scholarship to play soccer for the Mars Hill University Lions. It took many years of hard work, dedication and sacrifice for Adrian to attain this major achievement. The Green Dragon will be a center defensive midfielder for the Lions.
Mars Hill University (MHU) is a Division II and a part of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) team that competes in the South Atlantic Conference. MHU is a private Christian university in Mars Hill, North Carolina.
During his career at Lake Placid High School, Adrian accumulated 157 points, 61 goals, made 11 shots and 35 assists, according to MaxPreps.com.
“It is pretty exciting and nerve-racking to have everyone here today,” Adrian said. “I had four or five schools checking me out. Mars Hill had one of the best soccer programs and they offered me the most money.”
Though Adrian hadn’t been on a campus tour as of signing day, he knew that MHU was the place for him.
“I’ve been in contact with the coaches and I will be going on a campus tour soon,” Adrian said. “I really like their (Mars Hill) way of playing and their style.”
Adrian had a lot of supporters pushing him to greatness along his journey but one stood above the rest.
“My biggest support has been my mom,” Adrian said. “She takes me to practice and all of my games. She is always there cheering me on.”
There is a special bond between Adrian and his mother, Cecilia Mojica. They travel twice a week to Fort Myers and Naples for him to participate on a travel team, so they spend a lot of time together. She was beaming with pride as her son signed with MHU.
“I’m really proud of Adrian,” Cecilia said as she held back tears. “He is everything to us. He has traveled all over the United States; he has played in Spain and Ireland. He was also a part of the national team. We always try to be there for him and to be a good example. We are really, really proud. The way that he is makes him special, his commitment with everything he does and the care that he gives to his younger brothers. He is just a great person. We are going to keep pushing him and be there for him. Every time he fails, we will be there to pick him up. We will always be there for him.”
Lake Placid’s coach, Alix Jolicoeur, has big shoes to fill.
“I’m very proud of this young man, but not surprised because of his work ethic,” Jolicoeur said. “I’m very happy for him. He does have a future with soccer and his academics as well. What makes Adrian special is he is a player with so much skill yet he is humble enough to always want to learn. As a coach, you promote something like that. It makes you feel proud of what you are doing and that this young man is willing to learn even if he disagrees with what we are saying. He says ‘I see what your saying coach’. He is just a humble young man that I’m so proud to coach.
“It will be hard to find anyone to fill in his shoes. He played with such caliber so it will be really hard. We have a lot of work to do and whoever steps in will have a lot of work to do.”
Jolicoeur knows Adrian will be successful at the collegiate level.
“He will need to stay with his academic studying first and foremost,” explained Jolicoeur. “He is a disciplined young man but he will have to stay disciplined because he is leaving a small town and may get distracted being in a new place. If he stays focused in soccer, it will take him away from the other distractions that he will potentially face.”
When it comes to leaving, Cecilia is not ready for Adrian to go.
“I’m not ready for him to leave but we are so proud of what he has accomplished,” said added.
The season is approaching quickly and Adrian is hard at work getting ready.
“I have a summer training program that was sent to me from Mars Hill so I will be getting to work on that soon,” Adrian said. “I want to go into preseason physically and mentally prepared.”
Adrain is grateful to everyone who has supported him during this journey.
“I want to thank everyone who came with me along this journey,” he added. “My family, my friends and everyone else who has helped me along the way.”