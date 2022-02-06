The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the first full week of February gives the Florida freshwater angler the first quarter moon phase and a normal winter season weather forecast. All fishing factors considered; anglers will have a week with very little, ‘fish adjustment activity’ except on two days when weather factors change enough to produce some fish adjustment action.
The first quarter moon occurs Tuesday, which normally would cause a slight increase in feeding activity during the sunset and sunrise periods, however a cold front will interfere and diminish, maybe, the positive effects. However, the moon is moving toward the “high moon’ position within the solar energy path, which will occur Saturday. So the daily effects of the moon will be increasing daily. But…the moon is also moving away from earth and will reach its furthest orbit point from earth Thursday. So the two lunar factors combined will diminish the effects of the high this week, maybe again.
The weather forecast will be a normal winter forecast but without any real significant changes which would produce better-than-average fish feeding activity. Ten-degree cold fronts do not change fish metabolism speeds enough to matter—a fact and not maybe. And we experienced one two days ago and will have another one on Tuesday. So perhaps Monday will produce a typical pre-front condition where fish feed a little better than normal. But maybe not.
Normally I would predict that fish would feed more on the warmer days of the week, but that won’t really occur with a four-to-five day, ten-degree cold-front forecast. Saturday is predicted to be the high temperature day of the week with a seventy-five degree afternoon. And Saturday is also a pre ten-degree cold-front day. And Saturday and Monday a mild west and east wind will occur respectively, instead of the daily mild north wind, but will a wind direction change produce positive results?
So other than Monday and Saturday when perhaps, fish might feed more than normal…maybe, it’s a crap shoot, and anyone’s guess when the best days of the week will occur. But one thing is true during any winter season fishing-day, and that is, fish will always feed at a higher rate when water temperatures climb to the warmest temperature of the day. No maybe about it.
So I suggest that all anglers fish every day this week in order to experience the best fishing this week has to offer. As I always say, “when you don’t know exactly how to determine something, throw more money at it to see what happens”.
Best Fishing Days: There are many weeks throughout the winter season where determining the best fishing days of a given week is not easily discernable when considering all the fishing factor criteria. Here are the fishing factors for this week;
The moon is moving into the solar energy path and will arrive directly into the solar path on Saturday, but….the moon will be furthest from earth on Thursday, which will diminish the positive effects of the ‘high moon’. The first-quarter moon occurs Tuesday, but a ten degree cold front will negate any positive effects it normally would produce during the sunset and sunrise periods—already stated this above, but many readers skip to this segment first.
The weather forecast, if correct, predicts no significant atmospheric pressure changes up nor down, and the wind forecast remains relatively consistent with the exception of Monday when a mild west wind occurs in the afternoon, but other than that, a mild north wind occurs daily.
So….about the only fishing factor which might offer some clue as to when fish might feed at above-average rates this week, is the ten-degree cold front timing forecast already addressed previously and the steady daily three-to-five degree warming trend which will gradually cause fish to feed a little more each day until Saturday when a high for the week occurs.
When there are no fishing-factor changes or very little factor change, fish will naturally feed when their metabolisms reach the high speed of the day, which occurs during the highest water temperature period of the day. And if I have to pick a day this week to plain a fishing trip it would be Monday and Saturday….but I would not put money on it.
Florida Winter Fishing Fact: with ten-degree cold fronts, there is not enough change to cause fish to not feed on the day and the day after a front. So…the best fishing day of the week is…whenever the fish need to feed. And with the current water temperature, fish are feeding every three to four days. So…Good Luck!.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is overhead at 5:12 p.m. and the sunset at 6:10 p.m. producing a feed rating of four to five from 4:30-7 p.m. Daily this period starts later by forty-three minutes and remains at the same rating. Thursday the rating diminishes to three and becomes a minor fishing period from 6-8:30 p.m.
The Minor Fishing Periods: Today the moonrise occurs at 10:44 a.m. and solar noon at 12:40 p.m. producing a feed rating of four from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Daily this period starts later by thirty minutes and remains at the same rating until the second half of the week when it becomes the major fishing period of the day—Thursday from 11:30 a.m. — 2:30 p.m.
A second minor fishing period occurs when the moon underfoot period occurs at 4:51 a.m. and the sunrise at 7:09 a.m. A rating of three occurs from 4:30 – 7:30 a.m. Daily this period starts later by forty-three minutes and the feed rating improves to a four rating Tuesday morning, and remain unchanged through the end of the week.
Prime Monthly Periods: February 2 — 4, second half of new moon phase, 13-19 full moon. February 28 – March 4, new moon, 15-20 full moon, March 29 – April 4 new moon, 13-19 full moon, April 27 – May 3 new moon. 12-17 full moon, May 27- June 2 new moon.
The lake level is at 39.32 feet above sea level today. The S68 spillway status as of yesterday morning: Four gates are closed. The current seasonal maximum level is 39.50' and the minimum low level 38.50'.
