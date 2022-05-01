The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the first week of May gives the Florida freshwater anglers the second half of a strong new moon phase and a typical spring season weather forecast. All fishing factors considered; rainy season conditions with an ideal east wind speed during a strong new moon will cause plenty of fish feeding activity during the early afternoon hours.
The new moon occurred yesterday and the moon will arrive directly within the solar energy path Thursday, which means the second half of this new moon phase will be better than the first half due to the lunar effect becoming more intense as the moon begins to enter the solar energy path over the next four days. A seven to eight feed rating will occur today and will drop one number daily, and settle at a five to six rating by the midweek, where it will remain for the rest of the week.
The weather forecast will mainly consist of a rainy season pattern today, Tuesday and Wednesday, and spring-like conditions Monday, and Thursday through Saturday. Wind speeds will be at the top of the ‘ideal speed range’ of ten to twelve mph; from the east today through Tuesday. Wednesday a weak east wind will give way to a weak south wind Thursday morning. And Friday an ideal west wind will occur. Next weekend a strong west wind will prevail.
The month of May provides weather conditions which produce the highest annual weight gain. Fish metabolisms are at full speeds, enabling them to eat at will. Digestion is also occurring at the highest annual speed. But this in no way means fish are easier to catch in all lakes.
In fact the exact opposite is true in lakes with rich food-chain. And conversely, in lakes with weak unhealthy food-chains fish will be very aggressive to strike anything which enters the water. For instance, Lake Istokpoga, Kissimmee, Okeechobee, and Toho-west, fish are feeding in very healthy food-chains, resulting in a very high successful feeding-effort.
Think of it this way, you go to a steak and seafood smorgasbord, where the food is at arm’s reach, requiring very little effort to achieve feeding success. And I come along and throw the cheapest hot dog there is, on your plate while you’re eating lobster. You’re natural reaction will be to ignore it, move away from it, or toss if off your plate, right? This is an accurate analogy of the food-chain environment in a rich food-chain type lake.
Therefore it is imperative for the angler to mimic perfectly…..the food-group the targeted species is feeding on---matching the hatch. Currently, a bait-fish type bait will trick an aggressive feeder the best. Crawdad—creature baits will work but not as well due to fish spawning efforts creating more offspring to feed on. Bluegill, bass and shiner fry, are the preferred hatch, bass are feeding on right now. Producing the correct ‘bait action’ is the next challenge.
Hint: A successful feeding bait-fish moves slower and remains tight to cover longer than an unsuccessful feeding bait-fish. Successful feeders also select thicker cover in order to suspend and digest their food safely. It is in this type of environment that the large bass wait to ambush successful feeders. And they tend to not move after they inhale your bait, so that they can continue to ambush other unsuspecting bait fish in that immediate area.
So if your bait ‘feels heavy’ all of a sudden; as if you’re caught in weeds….set the hook hard on that weed, to see if it fights back. Many a weed has turned-out to be a double-digit bass over the years. Once a Florida largemouth bass grows larger than five pounds, they stop chasing their food and ambush their prey instead.
Best Fishing Days: Today through Tuesday the new moon will produce above-average results. Today and Monday will produce more sun that clouds which will cause fish to remain tight to cover Wednesday will produce pre-front conditions when the winds switch from the east to the south; forecasted to occur during the pre-sunrise hours Thursday morning.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is overhead at 2:04 p.m. and solar noon at 1:22 p.m. producing a feed rating of seven to eight from 12-3 p.m. Daily this period starts later by forty-five minutes, with a feed rating that will drop to a five to six rating by Tuesday, where it will remain for the rest of the week.
The Minor Fishing Periods: Today the moonrise occurs at 7:15 a.m. and the sunrise at 6:46 a.m. producing a feed rating of six from 6-9 a.m. Daily this period starts later by thirty-five minutes, which a feed rating that will drop to a four rating by Tuesday where it will remain for the week.
The second minor fishing period occurs today when the moonset occurs at 8:58 p.m. and the sunset at 7:59 p.m. producing a feed rating of six from 7-10 p.m. Daily this period starts later by one hour and drops in feed rating to a three by Tuesday, where it will remain for the week. .
Fishing Safety News: Alligator mating season is occurring now and will continue through July. Males will be on the move and will be very aggressive and territorial. Keep children and pets away from waterways and shoreline and even swimming pool areas. Do not feed alligators and be alert at all times. Every year people are attacked and killed due to carelessness or because of illegal feeding of this Florida apex predator
Prime Monthly Periods: May 1- 3 second half of the new moon phase. 12-17 full moon, May 27- June 2 strong new moon, 11-16 super full moon, 25-30 strong new moon, July 10-16 weak super full moon, 25-31 strong new moon.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 38.35 feet above sea level today. The S68 spillway status as of yesterday morning: One of four gates is open fourteen inches and flowing 210 cubic feet per second. For the next eight weeks a gradual lowering of all lakes with management structures, will occur in accordance with rainfall rates and each lake’s ability to endure extreme storm events which occur from June through August. .
Istokpoga’s current seasonal maximum level will gradually be lowered over the next eight weeks to 38.25’ and the minimum level will gradually be lowered over the same period to 37.5’ Again this in preparation for the rainy season which begins on average in June. The nine-inch lake elevation-buffer is required due to the lake characteristic of filling six times faster than water can be released during extreme rain events. For complete information click on the links provided on the webpage. .
