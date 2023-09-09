SEBRING – The City of Sebring hosted the third leg (actually the second event with one being cancelled) of the Motosurf Games 2023 last weekend. Lake Jackson had nearly forty competitors in four different classes; Men, Women, Hobby and Youth.
According to their website, “MotoSurf Racing is a whole new and fast growing sport, established in 2013 as the MotoSurf World Cup series.”
In the Men’s class: Antony Squire (USA) earned top billing for the second time this year with 146 total points. Mark Andrews (Canada) placed second with 124 and Juan Pablo de Urquidi (Mexico) finished third with 89.
The rest of the finishers are as follows: (4) Tyler Chenault 76, (5) John Guilano 71, (6) Matthew Glover 69, (7) Antony Mestroni 53, (8) Stephane Schema 46, (9) Jaime Huicache 45, (10) Casey Griffin 33, (11) Courtney Violette 26 and (12) Brian Leet 25.
In the Women’s Division Alaia Flores of the USA placed first with 151 points. Laureen Thellin (Belgium) came in second with 134 and Arantxa Flores of Mexico finished third with 102.
Rest of the finishers are as follows: (4) Reanna Deveau 81, (5) Alexa Gonzales 61, (6) Faith McKay 61, (7) Tirzah Sawangwan 44 and (8) Vanessa Billot 43.
The top three in the Hobby Division were Ted Burk (USA) taking first place with 158 points. Scott Freethy (USA) placing second with 130 and Sebastian Squire (ZAF) reaching the podium with 96 points.
The rest of the Hobby Division results are as follows: (4) Kevin Sedore 74, (5) Rodney Fernandes 60, (6) Todd Boyd 59, (7) Will Barber 57, (8) Dre Cevallos 56, (9) Todd Rusteberg 46 and (10) Barry Comp 29.
In the Youth Division: Ryder Sawangwan (USA) placed first with 130 points, Lukas Violette (USA) finished a close second with 124 and Anna Burk (USA) applied pressure finishing third with 122 points.
Rounding out the Youth Division were: (4) Jordan Smith 88, (5) Austin Innis 68, (6) Niko Sawangwan 64, (7) Christopher Mills 60 and (8) Phupa Sitabutr 46.