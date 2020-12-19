AVON PARK – Lawnmower racing is back in season as the NASGRASS organization and drivers held their second race of the year at the Avon Park Mower Plex last Saturday (Dec. 12).
Different this year is that with the uncertainty of the times, there are no points standings for this season, instead they will be racing for the win, the fun and the competition of who is able to make it and so far the number of drivers attending has been higher than expected and the racing just as competitive.
Listed below are the top three of each race (if there were three or more drivers).
In the Gran Prix (GP) race, Ken Wayman took first place with Michael Miller placing second and David Curry coming in third.
The youngest group, the Mini Mows, only had one racer as Bella Gavinchi won, but she did compete in the Mini Mow Pro. She did not win that, but held her own on the track as Kaitlyn Chancy took the checkered flag.
Chancy held off Tyler Castronovo and Jaynah Pollard, who finished a close second and third respectively.
Bruce Runyon found himself in the winner’s circle again in the CP class, but is meeting stiffer competion from Colby Pate, who finished second and David Curtis, who came in third.
Local racer from Sebring, Michael Graves, won his first race in the Gran Prix Twins (GPT), beating Wes Pyburn and Bill Veal for his first win in years in a feature race.
Randy Gandy proved that he is still a force in the FSX class as he took the checkered flag. Michael Miller finished in second and Stacy Wallace in third as they look to unseat Gandy.
Stacy Wallace did place first in the FX Lite class as Hagen Pollard finished second and Reed Wallace finished third.
Wes Pyburn did salvage a win for the night in the FXT class as Randy Gandy’s machine suffered some mechanical failure. Pyburn took the checkered around twice, each time doing a 360 spin at the finish line.
Mike Castronovo won the ever popular KART race with Greg Butts taking second and John Mohrbacher finishing third.
NASGRASS Lawnmower racing will convene again on Jan. 9, 2021 at the Avon Park Mower Plex with the first races starting at 6 p.m.