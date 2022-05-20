AVON PARK – The lawnmower and kart racers of NASGRASS concluded the 2021-2022 season last Saturday at the Avon Park Mower Plex in which several class championships were up for grabs.
In the youngest class, the Mini-Mows, Hailee Ryan won both the heat and feature races last Saturday, but Thomas Veal held on the win the points championship in that class.
In the Mini Mow Pro class, Jaynah Pollard won his last four heat and feature races to take the points championship by a sizable margin after Colton Ryan was disqualified in the featured race when his mower went over the RPM limit.
The FX Novice has become a popular class with the younger drivers. Andrew Pollard won both the heat and feature races and Blaine Pollard held on with a second place finish in the feature to win the points championship with 625 total points. Tyler Rushen finished second with 570 and Kaitlyn Chancey placed third with 555 total points.
The GP and the GP Twin classes had both of this years points champions win by 20 points. In the GP Class, Bill Nelson went into Saturday’s race with a ten point advantage. Nelson rose to the occasion putting fate in his own hands with wins in both the heat and feature races to tally up 660 season points with David Curry finishing in second with 640 total points.
Sebring local Michael Graves took his first championship in the GP Twin class, having entered the races with a 30 point lead, Graves finished second in both the heat and feature races to Bill Veal. Veal’s first place finishes were not enough to overtake Graves point lead as Graves totaled 680 season points and Veal finishing second in points with 660.
In the three fastest classes, FXL, FXS and FXT, the FXL with the youngest group of racers did not race as Reed Wallace won the points championship by 25 points over Stacy Wallace.
In the FXS, Steve Black won both races on Saturday and the points championship.
In the FXT, Sean Kennedy made his presence known in the last race of the season as a name not to forget with a pair of wins though Randy Gandy, who has been steady all season, won the points championship.
In the ever popular Karts class, Greg Butts late charge with wins in the heat and feature races was not enough to take the points lead away from Michael Castronovo, who edged out Butts by 15 points; 730-715.
As normal, NASGRASS takes the summer months off before resuming the new racing season on the second Saturday in September.