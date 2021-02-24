SEBRING – The American Junior Golf Association (AJGA) will come to Sebring for the first time to host the Visit Sebring Preview tournament. Sun ‘N Lake Golf Club will host the 36-hole national junior golf tournament, April 9-11, 2021. The field will consist of 78 boys and girls (ages 12-19) from around the world.
This is Visit Sebring’s first year providing event grant funds to an AJGA event with plans to support this same tournament in 2022 and 2023.
“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to host this AJGA tournament for three years along Sebring’s Citrus Golf Trail,” said Visit Sebring’s Casey Hartt. “The Sebring area is a fantastic golf destination, and we are thrilled to partner with AJGA to help grow and develop young golf enthusiasts through competitive golf events.”
Opened in 1976, the par 72 Deer Run Golf Course at Sun ‘N Lake Golf Club is a classic Don Dyer designed golf course, featuring long holes and obstacles to challenge even expert golfers. The greens are made of Champion grass, and the fairways and roughs feature 419 Bermuda grass.
The tournament week begins on Friday with the official practice round. The tournament begins on Saturday with the first round and runs through Sunday. An awards ceremony will follow the final round. Sun ‘N Lake Golf Club is located at 35468 Tee Time Circle Sebring, FL 33872. For more information, visit AJGA.org.
About the AJGA
The American Junior Golf Association is a 501©(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to the overall growth and development of young men and women who aspire to earn college golf scholarships through competitive junior golf. The AJGA provides valuable exposure for college golf scholarships and has an annual junior membership (boys and girls, ages 12-19) of more than 7,300 members from 50 states and 60 foreign countries. Through initiatives like the Achieving Competitive Excellence (ACE) Grant, a financial assistance program, and Leadership Links, a service-oriented platform that teaches juniors charitable-giving skills, the AJGA fosters the growth of golf’s next generation.
TaylorMade and adidas are the AJGA’s National Sponsors, supporting the AJGA for more than 25 years. TaylorMade has served as the Official Ball of the AJGA since 2016. Adidas has been the Official Apparel and Footwear of the AJGA since 2017. Rolex, in its fourth decade of AJGA sponsorship, became the inaugural AJGA Premier Partner in 2004.
AJGA alumni have risen to the top of amateur, collegiate and professional golf. Former AJGA juniors have compiled more than 900 victories on the PGA and LPGA Tours. AJGA alumni include Rickie Fowler, Sergio Garcia, Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Patrick Reed, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Tiger Woods, Paula Creamer, Ariya Jutanugarn, Cristie Kerr, Stacy Lewis, Brittany Lincicome, Anna Nordqvist, Inbee Park and Lexi Thompson.