Boaters are encouraged to exercise caution on Kissimmee Lake/Kissimmee River (C-38 Canal) due to high water levels. Boaters may encounter rapidly flowing water and potential submerged hazards. Boaters are advised not to navigate near the State Road 60 Bridge toward the S-65 structure. There are possible obstructions in the water including debris and floating vegetation.

Recent rains from Hurricane Ian have increased regional water levels. Existing gates and navigation locks are being used to alleviate high water conditions in the Kissimmee Chain of Lakes.

