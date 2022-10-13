Boaters are encouraged to exercise caution on Kissimmee Lake/Kissimmee River (C-38 Canal) due to high water levels. Boaters may encounter rapidly flowing water and potential submerged hazards. Boaters are advised not to navigate near the State Road 60 Bridge toward the S-65 structure. There are possible obstructions in the water including debris and floating vegetation.
Recent rains from Hurricane Ian have increased regional water levels. Existing gates and navigation locks are being used to alleviate high water conditions in the Kissimmee Chain of Lakes.
The navigational locks listed below remain closed for public access until further notice. These locks will remain closed until high water conditions in the Kissimmee Chain of Lakes and Kissimmee River recede.
Okeechobee/Glades County: S-65E, Kissimmee River
Okeechobee/Highlands County: S-65D Boat Lock
Osceola/Polk County: S-65A Boat Lock
Osceola/Polk County: S-65, Lake Kissimmee
Osceola County: S-61, Cypress Lake and Lake Tohopekaliga
To get the latest information on navigation through SFWMD structures and waterways, follow SFWMD on Facebook and Twitter.
Anglers and boaters may also access local waterways through other public boat ramps. Visit FWC Boat Ramp Finder to find one near you.