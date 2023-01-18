One of the things I enjoy most in raising tropical fish is their incredible color and the neon tetra, although relatively small, is one of the most beautiful fish in my aquariums.

Like many other tropical fish, the neon tetra originated from the clear water and blackwater streams and tributaries in the Orinoco and Amazon River basins in Brazil, Columbia, and Peru. These areas are typically shrouded in dense canopies of trees that don’t allow much in the way of light to filter through. Neon’s live in shoals mainly in the mid-water levels and feed primarily on insects, worms, and small crustaceans.

