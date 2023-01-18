One of the things I enjoy most in raising tropical fish is their incredible color and the neon tetra, although relatively small, is one of the most beautiful fish in my aquariums.
Like many other tropical fish, the neon tetra originated from the clear water and blackwater streams and tributaries in the Orinoco and Amazon River basins in Brazil, Columbia, and Peru. These areas are typically shrouded in dense canopies of trees that don’t allow much in the way of light to filter through. Neon’s live in shoals mainly in the mid-water levels and feed primarily on insects, worms, and small crustaceans.
Most neon tetras found in the United States are captive bred, with the majority coming from fish farms in the Far East and Eastern Europe. There are a variety of different neon’s, however, for the sake of this article, I’ll be referring to the most common type with blue and red markings.
The neon tetra is a relatively small fish, seldon reaching more than an inch to an inch and a half. However, what it lacks in size it more than makes up for in color. From the tip of its nose to the adipose fin, the neon tetra has a bright neon blue stripe. Below the blue stripe, it sports a white-silver belly just above a red strip that extends to their tail.
People often confuse the neon tetra with the cardinal tetra. In the neon tetra the red stripe extends from the middle of the body to the tail. In the cardinal tetra, the red stripe runs the entire length of the fish, from snout to tail.
The neon tetra is a schooling fish and requires the presence of others of its kind. They typically are most comfortable in groups of six or more.
For those of you who maintain a community tank, neon tetras do well if the other species or tank mates are not large or aggressive. Rasboras, dwarf gourami’s, cory catfish and other small fish are good choices for companions.
Many hobbyists have attempted to keep neon tetras only to be disappointed when they all die a few weeks after purchase. Neon tetras should not be placed in a newly set up aquarium since they cannot tolerate changes that occur during the initial startup cycle. Only add them to your tank when your tank is fully mature and has stable water chemistry. Water should be soft and acidic, meaning a ph. that is below 7.0.
Neon Tetras are omnivores, meaning they will eat both plant and animal material. I’ve found a variety of food works best, with finely ground flakes easily being their favorite. Brine shrimp, daphnia and frozen blood worms are also a good choice.
One of the challenges for an aquarist is breeding their fish. Although I have been successful in breeding many other species of tropical fish, Neon Tetras have yet to breed for me.
I’ve read up on the subject and I plan to make another attempt to breed them soon.
I plan to set up a separate tank, probably a 10 gallon, painting the bottom and three sides black. Utilizing Seachem Flourite Black Clay Gravel – a stable porous natural substrate suitable for planting, I’m planning on an abundance of plants and driftwood. Using a sponge filter for filtration, along with a glass top to prevent them from jumping out (yes, breeding neon tetras jump), I will make sure the aquarium is fully cycled with a ph. of 5.0 to 6.5. A small heater will ensure the water temperature is maintained at about 72 to 75 degrees.
The last step is to turn off the lights. When you place the breeding fish in the tank, it needs to be completely dark. During their first day, they should not have any exposure to light. With each passing day, increase light levels slightly. This should trigger the fish to breed.
Neon Tetras have a unique breeding process. The fish are scatter breeders. The male will stay close to the female as she spreads her eggs throughout the tank. The tiny transparent eggs may stick to plants, rocks, or any other surface they get close to.
About 100 eggs will be laid at one time. Once they are all laid, the male will go around and fertilize them. Once that is completed, you can remove the male and the female from the aquarium.
Continue to keep the lights low for the eggs. Usually only about a third will hatch, so maintaining the right conditions is very important.
Tiny fish fry will emerge from the eggs in about 24 hours. Initially, the fry will feed off egg sacs for a few days before needing infusoria or fresh bay brine shrimp.
I’ve tried before and failed in my attempt to breed them. I suspect, part of the problem is identifying the gender differences between male and female. They are not as obvious as they are on other species of fish. As a rule, the female will have a larger more rounded belly than the male. The roundness of the belly can actually make the blue stripe appear curved on the female, as opposed to a very straight line on the male.
I’ll be trying again soon. I’ll let you know if I’m successful.
Editor’s note: Don Norton, is an aquarium hobbyist who raises a wide variety of tropical fish. He currently has about 30 aquariums, ranging in size from 5 gallons to 150 gallons. He has been an aquarist for the last 55 years, raising over 150 different varieties of fish. He lives in Golf Hammock with his wife, Lexie.