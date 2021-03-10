The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second half of the second week of March gives anglers a weak new moon phase, which starts today, three days before the moon becomes new on Saturday, and a winter weather forecast which could not be better.
All fishing factors considered, even though the moon is still in its weak position in relation to the solar energy path, warming weather conditions and the overhead moon will produce above average fishing conditions for Friday and the weekend.
The wind forecast predicts a strong easterly wind today through Friday, with speeds climbing to a daily high of thirteen to fifteen mph. Saturday and Sunday a mild to medium east wind will occur (a perfect fishing wind) and Monday-Tuesday a perfect southerly fishing wind will push temperatures near ninety degrees.
Therefore I expect fish to feed heavier during the second half of the new moon week—Saturday through Tuesday, than during the first half—today through Friday. It should be noted that as usual during the moon’s weak orbit and solar path position of the month, atmospheric pressure change is minimal and therefore a non-factor in the cause of fish feeding activity. Which will be the case if the weather forecast is correct for the next seven days.
The good news is….sunny skies is forecasted until next Tuesday. Water temperatures will rise quickly during the bright sunny mornings and early afternoons, which will certainly improve fish feeding activity. Daily anglers will experience a noticeable improvement in their catch rates. Florida’s freshwater fish feed at their highest annual rate when water temperatures are in the mid-seventy to low-eighty degree range. Sunday through Tuesday this will be the case.
Best Fishing Days: Saturday through Tuesday a weak new moon will produce above-average fishing. And if the weather forecast proves to be accurate, a southerly wind will occur Monday and Tuesday just ahead of an approaching weather front, which means fish will be feeding heavily in mid-seventy degree water.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moonset occurs at 4:06 p.m. and the sunset at 6:31 p.m. producing a feed rating of 3 from 3:30-6:30 p.m. Daily this period remains in the hours leading up to the sunset period and increases in feed rating one number daily until Saturday when it tops-out at a 5-rating from 4:30-7:30 p.m.
With the moon still in its weak position, fish are feeding primarily during the warmest water temperature period of the day. What little effect the moon has on fish, will occur during the moonset instead of the overhead moon which occurs in the midmorning hours when water temperatures are still at a daily low degree.
It should be noted that this weekend, the overhead moon period will become the major period of the day as it occurs during when water temperatures heat up, and the moonset-sunset period will become the minor period when water temperatures cool down. Essentially, fish are feeding during the lunar period which occurs during the warmest water period of the day. However this warm-water feeding trend will end when water temperatures return into the seventy-degree range this weekend and all next week.
The Minor Fishing Period: Today the moon is overhead at 10:38 a.m. and solar noon at 12:34 p.m. producing a feed rating of 2-3 from 9:30 a.m. — 12:30 p.m. Daily this period will move later by 50 minutes and increase in feed rating by one number until Saturday when it tops-out at a 6-rating. As noted above, today this period is the minor period, but will become the major period by Friday and the weekend.
Prime Monthly Periods: March 10-16 new moon, 25-31 strong full moon, April 9-15 new moon, 24-30 super full moon, May 8-14 new moon, 23-29 super full moon.
Highlands Bass Angler Bass Guide Specials: I have added a "Sign-in/Register" option on the website. I invite you to register, which will provide you access to extra bass fishing content when you 'sign-in'. I'll publish 'extra' information when fishing factors changed from what this article predicted Sunday and Wednesday. We all know the weather is not always predictable three days or more in advance.
Istokpoga.info News & Info: The lake level is at 39.37 feet above sea level today. The S68 spillway status as of yesterday morning: Four gates are closed. The current seasonal maximum level is 39.50’ and the low level 38.50’. Click on the South Florida Water Management and Army Corp of Engineer links for real-time lake level data and information.
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where fish feed along shorelines by consulting a lake contour map.
Personalized custom fishing-package options for the leisure fishermen and serious and or professional anglers are available upon request.
