The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second half of the first week of March gives anglers the second half of the new moon phase week, and a spring season weather forecast. All fishing factors considered; above-average fishing will occur today through Friday morning’s moonrise period. For the rest of the week a strong east wind will dominate the better fishing periods of the day.
The new moon occurs today, which means the solar noon and sunset period will be the better fishing periods of the day. The early morning moonrise period will be worth a shot, but will not produce as well as the other two periods due to fish feeding primarily during the warmest water periods of the day.
The forecast will bring bright sunlight, which causes fish to remain tight to cover and a wind forecast which will be good for the windy sides of the lake but not so good for the leeward areas of the lake. Some wave-action is better than none. However, starting Friday a strong east wind will take over as ‘the deciding factor’ in the formation of a fishing strategy. I do believe that Friday morning, before the winds increase, will produce very well on the windy side of the lake.
Water temperatures are picking up enough to improve the early morning bite. However a greater number of fish are still feeding when their metabolisms are at the daily high speed rate, which occurs today during the midday and sunset periods. But as this week advances the early morning water temperature reading will climb. And next week we’ll experience ninety plus degrees, which will greatly improve the early morning bite. So the early morning anglers experience will improve this month.
Best Fishing Days: Today through Friday the new moon will produce better than average fishing results. Winds today and Thursday will be mild and produce just enough wave-action on the windy side of the lake to greatly benefit anglers. Friday and through the weekend a strong east wind will reach speeds of fifteen mph or greater. So from today through Friday morning—before the winds pick-up, very good fishing will occur.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is overhead at 12:46 p.m. and solar noon at 12:37 p.m. producing a feed rating of seven from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Daily this period starts later by fifty minutes and diminishes in feed rating by one number daily. Saturday and Sunday a feed rating of four will occur from 2-5:30 p.m.
The Minor Fishing Periods: Today the moonset occurs at 6:27 p.m. and the sunset at 6:27 p.m. producing a feed rating of five to six from 5-8 p.m. Daily this period starts later by one hour and diminishes in feed rating by one number.
The second minor fishing period occurs today when the moonrise occurs at 7:02 a.m. and the sunrise at 6:49 a.m. A feed rating of five to six will occur from 6-9 a.m. Daily this period starts later by thirty-five minutes and diminishes in feed rating by one number. This weekend a rating of four to five will occur from 8-11 a.m. and become the major feeding period of the day.
Prime Monthly Periods: March 2-4, second half of new moon phase week, 15-20 full moon, March 29 – April 4 new moon, 13-19 full moon, April 27 – May 3 new moon. 12-17 full moon, May 27- June 2 new moon.
The lake level is at 39.30 feet above sea level today. The S68 spillway status as of yesterday morning: One of four gates is open 2.5' and flowing 480 cubic feet per second. The current seasonal maximum level is 39.50' and the minimum low level 38.50'.
