The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second half of the fourth week of August gives the Florida freshwater anglers a strong new moon phase, which starts today, and a typical rainy season weather forecast pattern. All fishing factors considered, anglers will enjoy a fairly strong new moon phase over the next seven days but will have cloud cover and thunderstorm activity to deal with. Never the less, fish will be feeding at above average rates Friday through Sunday.
The new moon occurs Saturday, which means fish will feeding at better than average rates today through Tuesday. An eight feed rating will occur Friday through Sunday during the midday hours when the moon is overhead during the solar noon period. Fish feeding activity should spike just as thunderstorms are developing and wind speeds reach the top speed of the day.
Wind speeds will climb to ideal speeds today and Thursday: An east wind at seven mph today and an eight mph southeast wind for Thursday. Friday winds will be mild with a six mph southerly wind occurring for a high during the overhead moon. Saturday winds will start out from the south but as the moon arrives overhead, the wind direction changes to the north and gradually moves out of the east by the evening. Sunday winds will climb to eight mph out of the east when the moon is overhead.
Atmospheric pressure change will not be a factor over the next seven days. Pressure change will remain under 0.06 In Hg daily. Cloud cover and overcast skies will dominate over the next five days. However Saturday through Monday the morning to midday hours will produce more sunshine which will help fish feed due to a high oxygen level.
I expect fish to be holding close to protective cover during the late morning hours but they’ll move away from cover and move out in open water areas. Spinner baits, swim baits and jerk baits will work better after clouds increase. Wind drifting a Caroline rigged worm through open water grass beds is also what I’ll be doing just as thunderstorms begin to develop.
Best Fishing Days: With the new moon occurring Saturday, Friday through Sunday will be the best fishing days of the second half of the week. Saturday, if the weather forecast results in being true, will have the most sunlight of the three day period. Cloud-cover and overcast conditions will cause fish to be away from cover and out in open water vegetation areas. As the thunderstorms begin to develop, be ready for fish to become very active.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is overhead at 11:33 a.m. and solar noon at 1:27 p.m. producing a feed rating of six from 10:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. Daily the overhead moon occurs later by fifty minutes and increases in feed rating by one number. Friday through Sunday a feed rating of eight will occur from 12-4 p.m.
The Minor Fishing Periods: Today the moonset occurs at 6:39 p.m. and the sunset at 7:55 p.m. producing a feed rating of four to five from 5:45 – 8:45 p.m. Daily the moonset occurs later by forty minutes and increases in feed rating by a half number.
The second minor fishing period occurs today when the moonrise occurs at 4:21 a.m. and the sunrise at 7:01 a.m. producing a feed rating of three to four from 4-7:30 a.m. Daily the moonrise occurs later by almost an hour and will increases in feed rating by a half number.
Fishing Safety News: Lightning strikes are a major threat. Anglers should plan an escape strategy. Know how much time it takes to get to a tow vehicle or building. Trees are “not a refuge’ but in fact a place of death, don’t take cover under them. It is better to lay flat on the ground than to take refuge under a tree. If caught on the boat, leave the motors in the water and lay as low as possible. Make sure bilge pumps are working.
Prime Monthly Periods: August 24-29, new moon, September 7-13 full moon, 22-27 new moon, October 6-12 full moon, 22-27 new moon.
Highlands Bass Angler Bass Guide Service: Now offering artificial-bait only, bass guide charters, on your boat. Includes logging hot spot GPS, custom bathymetric maps of the day’s fishing locations and customized lessons and information designed for each angler individually. To keep cost down I will guide one or two anglers, on your boat for only $175, for 4-6 hours on any Highlands County lake. Additional gas fee for lakes outside of Highlands County. Call 863-381-8474 to plan a custom-guided bass fishing experience today.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 38.15 feet above sea level today. The S68 spillway status as of yesterday morning: Four gates are closed. Istokpoga’s current seasonal maximum-minimum levels will be raised during August to 38.50’ and 38.25’.Currently the max is 38.25’ and the min 37.75’. The six-inch lake elevation-buffer is required due to the lake characteristic of filling six times faster than water can be released during extreme rain events. For complete information click on the links provided on the webpage. .
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where fish feed along shorelines by consulting a lake contour map. There are forty-five Highlands County lake maps published online at FloridaLakesMaps.com. Each map is edited and to include boat ramp locations and has been enlarged.
HighlandsBassAngler.com offers artificial-bait bass fishing guide-trip options, 72 lake-contour maps and additional map resources and information. Personalized custom bass fishing package options for the leisure fishermen or advanced-level anglers, are available.
Dave Douglass is a bass fishing guide and has experience on twenty-five lakes throughout central Florida: from the towns of Kissimmee to the north, to Clewiston in the south. Offers custom artificial-bait bass angler guide services. Visit HighlandsBassAngler.com for complete details. Phone: 863-381-8474. Email: DavidPDouglass@hotmail.com