The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second half of the fourth week of August gives the Florida freshwater anglers a strong new moon phase, which starts today, and a typical rainy season weather forecast pattern. All fishing factors considered, anglers will enjoy a fairly strong new moon phase over the next seven days but will have cloud cover and thunderstorm activity to deal with. Never the less, fish will be feeding at above average rates Friday through Sunday.

The new moon occurs Saturday, which means fish will feeding at better than average rates today through Tuesday. An eight feed rating will occur Friday through Sunday during the midday hours when the moon is overhead during the solar noon period. Fish feeding activity should spike just as thunderstorms are developing and wind speeds reach the top speed of the day.

