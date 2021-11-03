The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second half of the first week of November gives the Florida freshwater anglers a weak new moon phase and a fall season weather forecast which will produce a very high level of fish feeding activity over the next three days.
The new moon occurs Thursday and arrives closest to earth twenty-five hours later. But the moon moves furthest from the solar energy path three days after arriving at lunar perigee---weakest lunar low-solar position occurs Monday. Therefore this month’s new moon will be weak and produce a six and perhaps a seven rating today through Friday.
The weather forecast predicts ideal wind speeds of six to eight mph out of the east northeast today through Friday. Saturday a fifteen mph north wind will drop temperatures five degrees and over the weekend a twelve to thirteen mph north wind will occur.
Atmospheric pressure change will have minimal effect on fish feeding activity. A daily average of about 0.07-8 In Hg upward and downward pressure change is predicted. Fish do not need to adjust by moving upward or downward when pressure change is below 0.10 In Hg daily. If the atmospheric pressure forecast is correct for the weekend, Sunday morning and midday might produce enough upward pressure change to cause fish to move shallow---a 0.09 to 0.12 In Hg upward change is predicted.
Friday’s weather forecast predicts rainfall, thunderstorm activity, as pre-front conditions develop. When the wind direction changes from east southeast to north, fish adjustment activity will increase, causing a spike in feeding activity. If predictions are correct, the front should cross the state during the moon overhead period in the early afternoon Friday.
Looking ahead to next week anglers can expect the most challenging period of the month. The lunar influence will be very weak until Tuesday Nov. 16, when a moderate strength full moon phase begins. The best fishing period will be centered on the solar noon period from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. (Solar noon occurs at 12:09 p.m. starting Sunday when clocks turn back to Standard Time).
Best Fishing Days: Today through Friday the new moon will produce above-average fishing results. Significant cloud-cover on Thursday will cause fish to move away from protective cover. However today sunny conditions will force fish to remain tight to cover, which could mean today’s fishing results could be better than Thursday and Friday. Your results will depend on whether you prefer, open-water fan casting or flipping and pitching to vegetation targets.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is overhead at 12:10 p.m. and solar noon at 1:09 p.m. producing a feed rating of five to six from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Daily this period moves later by one hour and improves in feed rating to seven Thursday. Friday through Sunday the feed rating drops by one number daily.
The Minor Fishing Periods: Today the moonset occurs 6:03 p.m. and the sunset at 6:40 p.m. producing a feed rating of five from 5-7:30 p.m. Daily this period moves later by forty minutes and remains at a five rating until Friday when the rating drops to a three rating where it will remain through the weekend.
The second minor fishing period occurs when the moonrise occurs at 6:07 a.m. and the sunrise at 7:38 a.m. A feed rating of four to five will occur from 5:30-8:30 a.m. Daily this period moves later by about an hour and improves to a five to six rating on Thursday. Friday the rating drops to a four to five, and during the weekend the rating drops to the three to four range.
Prime Monthly Periods: November 3-6 second half of new moon phase, 17-21 full moon, December 1-5 weak super new moon, 16-20 full moon, December 30 — January 5, 2022 weak super new moon, January 14-20 full moon, January 29 – February 4, new moon, February 13-19 full moon.
Highlands Bass Angler Bass Guide Specials: A 4-6 hour bass charter trip for $300.00 for two anglers, all gear, artificial bait and tackle included. Or, if you need to learn a particular lake and discover where fish are, call for a ‘Custom Bass Fishing Classroom on the Lake’ quote. Call 863-381-8474 to plan and book your bass fishing experience today.
Istokpoga.info News & Info: The lake level is at 39.50 feet above sea level today. The S68 spillway status as of yesterday morning: Three of four gates are open three to four inches, flowing a combined 450 cubic feet per second. The current seasonal maximum level is 39.50’ and the minimum low level 39.00’. Click on the South Florida Water Management and Army Corp of Engineer links for real-time lake level data and information.
Access this article online at BassFishingForecast.com, or HighlandsBassAngler.com
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where fish feed along shorelines by consulting a lake contour map. There are forty-five Highlands County lake maps published online at FloridaLakesMaps.com. Each map is edited and to include boat ramp locations, and has been enlarged.
HighlandsBassAngler.com offers bass fishing guide-trip options, 72 lake-contour maps and additional map resources, plus fishing philosophy, bass photos and more. Personalized custom fishing-package options for the leisure fishermen or serious--professional anglers are available.
Dave Douglass is a bass fishing guide and has experience on twenty-five lakes, from the towns Kissimmee to Clewiston. Offers general bass fishing charters and specializes in tournament type bass fishing strategies on Istokpoga, Kissimmee Chain of lakes, Okeechobee, and several smaller lakes throughout Highlands and Polk counties. Visit HighlandsBassAngler.com for complete details. Phone: 863-381-8474. Email: DavidPDouglass@hotmail.com