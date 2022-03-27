The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the last five days of March and the beginning of April gives the Florida freshwater anglers the new moon and a weather forecast that will produce plenty of fish adjustment activity. All fishing factors considered; anglers will enjoy a better feed rating that fishing publications predict nationally during the first half of the week and the second half of the week anglers will have to brave high winds if they fish during the prime new moon days of Thursday through Saturday.
The new moon occurs Friday on April first, which means the new moon week starts Tuesday and ends next Monday. Wednesday and Thursday wind speeds will be at twenty mph or more out of the south. Tuesday an ideal east wind occurs early and begins to come out of the southeast later in the afternoon and evening. A pre-front condition will occur which will improve fish feeding activity. Wednesday morning early will also be good, and if you can safely handle high winds, the midday bite should be worth the effort.
Thursday morning early will be very good. And if you opt to not deal with the high winds from the south, the leeward areas of the lake will be very good. Friday the midday overhead new moon occurs in harmony with solar noon at 1:30 p.m. and will be the best fishing day of the seven-day new moon phase.
Today through Wednesday sunshine will dominate, causing fish to hold tight to cover. Thursday through the weekend cloud-cover will prevail, causing fish to move out into open feeding areas and away from thick cover. And if high winds are of a concern to you, fishing Monday, Tuesday, and Friday will be your best fishing days this week.
Atmospheric pressure will change up and down well above average rates this week. This morning pressure will finish rising 0.30 In Hg which will force fish into the shallows to feed all morning and perhaps into the early afternoon hours. Tuesday through Wednesday midday pressure will drop 0.30 In Hg as a low pressure system enters the state from the south. Thursday pressure continues to drop another 0.12 In Hg. Fish therefore will be moving deeper Tuesday through Thursday, at first holding tight to cover as they adjust downward Tuesday and Wednesday and away from cover Thursday as the pressure levels off in the 29.95 In Hg range. Pressure will not change much Friday through the weekend.
Best Fishing Days: Of the next four days, the best fishing day will occur Tuesday and Wednesday morning---a twenty mph southeast wind is predicted for Wednesday afternoon but fishing before the wind picks-up will be very good. Tuesday afternoon and evening should produce pre-front conditions when winds shift out of the east southeast.
The second half of this week the new moon occurs on Friday. Wind speeds will be at ten mph from the west southwest and Saturday and Sunday a southwest wind will reach speeds in the twelve mph range. Friday and Saturday will produce the best this week. Ideal wave-action will hide the angler’s presence and mask fake baits and fishing lines enough to increase strikes.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is overhead at 9:52 a.m. and the sunrise at 7:22 a.m. producing a feed rating of four from 7-11 a.m. Daily this period starts later by one hour and improves one number in feed rating daily starting Tuesday. Friday a rating of seven to eight will occur from 12-4 p.m.
The Minor Fishing Periods: Today the moonset occurs at 3:13 p.m. and solar noon at 1:30 p.m. producing a feed rating of three from 12:30 – 4 p.m. Daily this period starts later by sixty-five minutes and improves in feed rating to a four to five Wednesday through weekend.
A second minor fishing period begins when the moonrise occurs during the sunrise period on Wednesday. The moonrise will occur at 6:35 a.m. and the sunrise at 7:18 a.m. producing a feed rating of four to five from 5:30 – 8:30 a.m. Daily this period will start later by thirty minutes and improve in feed rating to five or slightly better on Friday.
Prime Monthly Periods: March 29 – April 4 new moon, 13-19 full moon, April 27 – May 3 new moon. 12-17 full moon, May 27- June 2 new moon.
Highlands Bass Angler Bass Guide Service: Now offering artificial-bait only, bass guide charters, which includes logging hot spot GPS, custom bathymetric maps of the day’s fishing locations and customized lessons and information designed for each angler individually, to improve your bass fishing experience. To keep cost down I will guide one or two anglers, “on your boat” for only $175, for 4-6 hours on any Highlands County lake—outside of Highlands County add extra $50-$100 depending on travel distance. Call 863-381-8474 to plan a custom-guided bass fishing experience today.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 39.15 feet above sea level today. The S68 spillway status as of yesterday morning: One of four gates is open six inches and flowing 110 cubic feet per second. The current seasonal maximum level is 39.50’ and the minimum low level 38.50’. Click on the South Florida Water Management and Army Corp of Engineer links for real-time lake level data and information.
Access this article online at BassFishingForecast.com, or HighlandsBassAngler.com
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where fish feed along shorelines by consulting a lake contour map. There are forty-five Highlands County lake maps published online at FloridaLakesMaps.com. Each map is edited and to include boat ramp locations and has been enlarged.
HighlandsBassAngler.com offers artificial-bait bass fishing guide-trip options, 72 lake-contour maps and additional map resources and information. Personalized custom bass fishing package options for the leisure fishermen or advanced-level anglers are available.
Dave Douglass is a bass fishing guide and has experience on twenty-five lakes throughout central Florida: from the towns of Kissimmee to the north, to Clewiston in the south. Offers custom artificial-bait bass angler guide services. Visit HighlandsBassAngler.com for complete details. Phone: 863-381-8474. Email: DavidPDouglass@hotmail.com