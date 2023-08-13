The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second full week of August gives the Florida freshwater anglers the new moon phase during a fairly strong moon and a rainy season weather forecast which promises more thunderstorm activity during the second half of the week than the first half of the week.
All fishing factors considered, anglers will have the best success during the late morning and early afternoon hours when the moon and sun are overhead. However if anglers fish the deeper lakes they will find success during the sunrise and sunset period. Fish will be in the oxygenated waters of 12-feet or more.
Here are the solar-lunar, weather, and additional fishing factors, plus conclusions and predictions, to better plan your fishing trips over the next seven to ten days.
Solar-Lunar Factors: The new moon occurs Wednesday as the orbit apogee occurs. However yesterday the lunar high occurred which means the moon is at full strength. In three days, the new moon while being furthest from earth will be fairly strong. Expect an eight rating Tuesday through Thursday during the midday solar noon period.
Weather Factors: A rainy season weather forecast is predicted for this week. Today and Monday thunderstorm activity will be moderate to low but Tuesday through the end of the week thunderstorm activity will be moderate to high. Winds will climb to eight to ten mph daily, Today from the east southeast, Monday from the southeast, Tuesday the a west wind will switch to a southwest to west wind on Wednesday. Thursday and Friday a southerly wind will occur. Next weekend a 10 to 12 mph east wind will prevail.
Water temperatures are at a annual high mark in the high 80 to 90 degree range. Dissolved oxygen rates are also the lowest rate they’ll be all year. Expect fish to be between eight to 18 feet deep. And the brighter the conditions the more fish will feed. Cloud-cover will be a factor in the afternoons and evenings so I predict fish will feed just prior to thunderstorm activity.
Major Solar-Lunar Period: Today the moon is overhead at 11:04 a.m. and solar noon at 1:38 p.m. producing a feed rating of six from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Daily the overhead moon occurs later by 48 minutes and increases in feed rating by one number. Wednesday from 12-3:30 p.m. a feed rating of eight will occur. Thursday through Saturday the feed rating will drop by one number and settle at a five to six rating for the weekend 2:30-5:30 p.m.
Minor Solar Lunar Period: Today the moonset occurs at 6:38 p.m. and the sunset at 7:43 p.m. producing a feed rating of five from 6-9 p.m. Daily the moonset occurs later by 40 minutes and remains at the same feed rating.
A second minor period begins to occur on Tuesday when the moonrise happens at 5:24 a.m. and the sunrise at 6:14 a.m. producing a feed rating of four from 5-7:30 a.m. Daily the moonrise occurs later by one hour and will improve to a five rating Wednesday and Thursday. The feed rating will remain at five for the remainder of the week.
Best Fishing Days of Week: With the new moon occurring Wednesday, Monday through Friday will produce very well. But Tuesday and Wednesday will be the best fishing days of the month.
Prime Monthly Periods: August 13-18 new moon, Aug. 28-Sept. 2 super full moon, 11-16 new moon, 26-October 1 full moon, 11-16 weak new moon, 25-31 full moon, November 11-14 weak new moon, 24-29 full moon, December 10-13 weak new moon, 23-29 full moon
Florida Fishing Facts: Florida freshwater fish will move into the shallows when water temperatures are in the upper 80-degree range. They will look for healthy vegetation during the midday hours when oxygen production is highest for the day. They won’t remain shallows for very long, but long enough to moderately feed and return to deeper more oxygenated water in order to digest their food.
Fishing Safety Notice: Lightning is a major threat so it is best to have a planned escape strategy and know the time it takes to get to a tow vehicle or building. Trees are “not a refuge’ but in fact a place of death. If caught on the boat, leave the motors in the water and lay as low as possible.
Lake Istokpoga News: Today’s lake level is at 38.24 feet above sea level with three of four S68 gates open one inches, flowing a combined 180 cubic feet per second. The lake level schedule is: high 38.25’ and low 37.5’.
Dave Douglass is an artificial bait only bass fishing guide and firearms and self-defense instructor. Visit davidpdouglass@substack.com to access angling and firearms publications. He can be reached by email at DavidPDouglass@hotmail.com or by phone at 863-381-8474