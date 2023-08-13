The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second full week of August gives the Florida freshwater anglers the new moon phase during a fairly strong moon and a rainy season weather forecast which promises more thunderstorm activity during the second half of the week than the first half of the week.

All fishing factors considered, anglers will have the best success during the late morning and early afternoon hours when the moon and sun are overhead. However if anglers fish the deeper lakes they will find success during the sunrise and sunset period. Fish will be in the oxygenated waters of 12-feet or more.

