The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second half of the first week of February gives the Florida freshwater anglers the new moon and warm sunny recovery days after the winter season’s first major cold front. All fishing factors considered; anglers will enjoy the lower to mid eighty degree temperatures over the next five days which will help improve the second half of the new moon phase.
The new moon occurred yesterday and a fairly strong east to southeast wind will quickly warm water temperatures enough to produce a five to six feed rating over the next five days. Fish did not feed much, if at all, over the past three to four days, but as the water warms feeding will increase noticeably during the overhead and moonrise periods.
It should be noted that all national fishing publications predict a much lower feed rating today through Sunday, but Florida will not follow the national average norm, but instead produce the higher half of the national average of three to four, and produce a five to six rating. Fish always feed at above average rates following a severe cold front. Thursday through Sunday fish will be feeding in a two to three day pattern.
The wind forecast predicts high speeds of fifteen mph today and Thursday. Friday an ideal south wind will occur with ten mph speeds occurring briefly during the overhead moon period. A northeastern wind occurs Saturday as a minor front enters the northern half of the state and a mild south wind prevails on Sunday. And if the weather forecast is correct, Sunday will be a pre-front day as a normal cold front arrives Monday. Late Sunday evening and or Monday morning, pre-front feed activity will occur.
Sunshine will prevails over cloud-cover over the next seven days, which means fish will be holding tight to cover. Flipping and pitching baits employing a natural presentation will be the better strategy. If casting is your preferred method, putting your bait accurately within inches of the target plant without producing much if any splash, will be essential to attracting attention. Your presentation must be in harmony with nature. Florida’s freshwater fish this time of year do not come running to check-out bricks being thrown into the water. If it doesn’t blend-in with the natural action of the prey they are feeding on, it will be ignored.
Best Fishing Days: Today through Friday the second half of the new moon phase will produce better than average fishing results. Friday will produces the highest temperature of the week and the largest barometric pressure change of the week. Therefore greater fish adjustment activity will occur during the mid to late morning hours and again during the late afternoon hours. A minor front is forecasted to enter the state on Saturday which means pre-front conditions will most likely occur during Friday’s sunset period.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is overhead at 2:009 p.m. and solar noon at 12:39 p.m. producing a feed rating of six or slightly better from 12-3:30 p.m. Daily this period moves later by fifty minutes and remains at a six rating until Thursday when a four to five rating occurs from 2-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday a rating of five will occur from 3-6:30 p.m. when the overhead moon harmonizes with the sunset---warmest water temperatures of the day will also increases feeding activity.
The Minor Fishing Period: Today the moonrise occurs at 8:30 a.m. and the sunrise at 7:12 a.m. producing a feed rating of four from 6:30 – 9:30 a.m. Daily this period moves later by forty minutes and remains at the same rating until the weekend when it improves due to harmonizing with the solar noon period, and produces a five rating.
Prime Monthly Periods: February 2 — 4, second half of new moon phase, 13-19 full moon. February 28 – March 4, new moon, 15-20 full moon, March 29 – April 4 new moon, 13-19 full moon, April 27 – May 3 new moon. 12-17 full moon, May 27- June 2 new moon.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 39.32 feet above sea level today. The S68 spillway status as of yesterday morning: Four gates are closed. The current seasonal maximum level is 39.50' and the minimum low level 38.50'.
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where fish feed along shorelines by consulting a lake contour map.
