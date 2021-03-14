The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the third week of March gives anglers a medium strength new moon and an ideal weather forecast which will certainly produce above-average fishing results over the next three days. All fishing factors considered, there are no negatives, no bad news, and therefore every reason for anglers to enjoy several days where all they have to do is…’just add water’, and they’ll be landing fish in no time.
Speaking of just adding water, and good fishing will sure to come, in the heartland of Florida, Don Norton will be providing Highlands County anglers with excellent fishing content every Friday in a weekly column, “Just Add Water”, published by this newspaper.
Don’s stated focus is to provide anglers with a weekly fishing report, featuring angler achievements, and lake news and information. Be sure to check-out Friday’s edition for all the latest fishing news, and angler profiles and some good old fashion “Fish Stories”. Don knows how to ‘set the hook’ so to speak, on fishing-story aficionados.
Back to the fishing forecast, which is the purpose and focus of this biweekly column…because knowing when the best fishing times occur is the difference between a good day and a bad day on the water---A bad day of fishing however, is still better than a good day at work…no argument there.
And as the angling community acknowledges, ‘when the fish are biting both the recreational and the professional anglers enjoy greater success, and come home telling fish stories that can’t be beat. Therefore it is my aspiration to provide anglers with the ‘simple science’ behind the reason fish feed at various rates throughout the weeks and months of the year.
Yesterday the new moon occurred which will cause the majority of the fish populations to feed during the midday hours more so than during the sunrise and sunset periods. Today winds will shift from the east to the southeast, producing a perfect fishing wind of seven to ten mph when the moon is overhead and solar noon occurs at 1:34 p.m.
With the south wind comes a low pressure system, which will drop barometric pressure enough to cause fish with swim bladders to adjust downward to maintain their comfort level until their bodies can adjust, which usually takes about twelve hours to a day, depending on the amount a rate of pressure change occurring. So you can expect fish today, to be moving out from shorelines and downward slightly.
Bright sunlight and a perfect fishing wind over the next three days will cause fish to remain close to protective cover---vegetation, brush-piles, break-lines and lay-downs. The wind produced wave-action will be just enough to diffuse sunlight which will cause fish to make more mistakes in food selection, which translates into better artificial bait fishing.
Water temperatures are presently within the ideal feeding range for fish to feed at their highest annual rates, which translates into fish feeding more often throughout the week—the faster the metabolism speed of the fish, the more it needs to feed. That said, the extended weather forecast predicts a ten-degree cold front and north wind to enter the state Friday through next Sunday…which I don’t believe will drop water temperatures enough to matter after the ninety degree days forecasted Tuesday through Thursday.
Thursday is forecasted to be a strong south wind day accompanied by a significant drop in atmospheric pressure which will cause fish to adjust downward and feed in a pre-front condition. So if you can handle the fifteen mph south wind, you’ll have a good fishing day.
Best Fishing Days: Today through Tuesday, the second half of the new moon week, will produce above-average results, with today being the best of the three-day period. It should be noted that barometric pressure has been dropping about 0.23 In Hg over the past twenty-four hours which will cause fish to move a little deeper today. If the extended weather forecast is correct, Thursday could be a very good day.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is overhead at 2:39 p.m. and solar noon at 1:34 p.m. producing a feed rating of six from 12:30-3:30 p.m. Daily this period moves later by forty minutes and decreases to a four rating by Tuesday, where it will remain until next week when the best fishing week of the month occurs.
The Minor Fishing Period: Today the moonrise occurs at 8:31 a.m. and the sunrise at 7:36 a.m. producing a feed rating of five to six from 7-9 a.m. Daily this period moves later by thirty minutes and decreases to a three to four rating by Tuesday.
Prime Monthly Periods: March 10-16 new moon, 25-31 strong full moon, April 9-15 new moon, 24-30 super full moon, May 8-14 new moon, 23-29 super full moon.
Istokpoga.info News & Info: The lake level is at 39.35 feet above sea level today. The S68 spillway status as of yesterday morning: Four gates are closed. The current seasonal maximum level is 39.50’ and the low level 38.50’. Click on the South Florida Water Management and Army Corp of Engineer links for real-time lake level data and information.
Access this article online at BassFishingForecast.com, or HighlandsBassAngler.com
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where fish feed along shorelines by consulting a lake contour map. There are forty-five Highlands County lake maps published online at FloridaLakesMaps.com. Each map is edited to include boat ramp locations and have been enlarged for easy reading.
HighlandsBassAngler.com offers bass fishing guide-trip options, 72 lake-contour maps and additional map resources, plus fishing philosophy, bass photos and more.
Dave Douglass is a bass fishing guide and has experienced on twenty-five lakes, from the towns Kissimmee to Clewiston.