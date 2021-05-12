The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second half of the second week of May gives Florida’s freshwater anglers the second half of a strong new moon phase and a weather forecast consisting of heavy cloud cover and shift from a southern influence to a northern influence, dropping temperatures five to eight degrees.
All fishing factors considered, anglers will have to work harder as fish move away from cover and into open areas which is typical during heavy clouds—the more clouds, the more fish feel safe away from protective cover. So fish will not be holding tights on vegetation until the weekend when an even mix of sun to clouds occurs.
A strong new moon occurred Tuesday and will produce a high feed rating of seven to eight during the early afternoon hours today and Thursday. The early morning bite will be very good and tonight’s sunset bite will also be good. Anglers who prefer casting and covering large areas within feeding grounds will enjoy the thick cloud cover. Spinnerbaits, weedless spoons, chatterbaits and top water will all work well under the low-sunlight conditions.
Wind speeds will be very mild today but will switch from the south to the north by this evening. Thursday and Friday a perfect fishing wind out of the north will occur. Saturday and Sunday an east wind in the thirteen mph range will produce an ideal sun to cloud ratio of fifty-fifty percent. Fish will again move to cover for protection under bright sunlight, then move away under cloud cover. The subsequent added ‘fish adjustment activity’ will improve feeding activity.
Best Fishing Days: Today through Friday the second half of a very strong new moon will produce well-above average fishing results. Today the weather pattern shifts out of the north and produce heavy cloud cover. Fish adjustment activity should have a slight uptick as a result. Sunday morning high pressure will force fish into shoreline shallows and produce a high level of fish adjustment activity.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is overhead at 2:07 p.m. and solar noon at 1:22 p.m. producing a feed rating of seven to eight from 11:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. Daily this period moves later by forty-five minutes and decreases gradually in feed rating from today’s rating to a five to six rating by Saturday.
The Minor Fishing Periods: Today the moonrise occurs at 7:12 a.m. and the sunrise at 6:38 a.m. producing a feed rating of six from 6-8:30 a.m. Daily this period moves later by forty minutes and gradually deceases in feed rating from today’s rating to a four to five rating by the weekend.
The second minor period occurs today when the moonset occurs at 9:04 p.m. and the sunset at 8:06 p.m. producing a feed rating of six from 7-9:30 p.m. Daily this period moves later by an hour and deceases in rating to a three to four rating starting Friday. However today, and Thursday night, this period will equal the morning period.
Safety Notices: If you haven’t already realized it, alligators are in full reproduction mode right now. Big males are very territorial and will guard their mates and the areas they select. Be on high alert. Males will force smaller males out of lakes and into areas gators don’t usually inhabit. So guard your children and pets. And…don’t feed the gators, it’s illegal and very foolish.
Lightning will become a concern as the rainy season weather pattern forms. The rules of dealing with lightning are, never take cover under trees, instead select vehicles and buildings. If caught in your boat on the lake, lay as low as you can and keep your motors in the water to act as grounds. Always preplan an escape route and know the time it takes to get to a place of safety from the areas you’re fishing.
Prime Monthly Periods: May 9-14 new moon, 23-29 super full moon, June 7-13 strong new moon, 21-27 super full moon (note: feed rating of new moon in May and June will be five and ten points higher respectively, than the super full moons of both months due to the moon being directly in the path of solar energy, producing a much higher rate of lunar interference).
Highlands Bass Angler Bass Guide Specials: I have added a “Sign-in/Register” option on the website. I invite you to register, which will provide you access to extra bass fishing content when you ‘sign-in’. I’ll publish ‘extra’ information when fishing factors changed from what this article predicted Sunday and Wednesday. We all know the weather is not always predictable three days or more in advance.
A 4-6 hour bass charter trip for $300.00 for two anglers, all gear, artificial bait and tackle included. Or, if you need to learn a particular lake and discover where fish are, call for a ‘Custom Bass Fishing Classroom on the Lake’ quote. Call 863-381-8474 to plan and book your bass fishing experience today.
Istokpoga.info News & Info: The lake level is at 38.60feet above sea level today. The S68 spillway status as of yesterday morning: One of four gates is open eighteen inches, flowing a combined 280 cubic feet per second. The current seasonal maximum level is 38.60and the low level 37.50’. The high level will be dropped gradually to a maximum of 38.25’ by June and minimum will remain at 37.50’ until July. Click on the South Florida Water Management and Army Corp of Engineer links for real-time lake level data and information.
Access this article online at BassFishingForecast.com, or HighlandsBassAngler.com
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where fish feed along shorelines by consulting a lake contour map. There are forty-five Highlands County lake maps published online at FloridaLakesMaps.com. Each map is edited to include boat ramp locations and have been enlarged for easy reading.
HighlandsBassAngler.com offers bass fishing guide-trip options, 72 lake-contour maps and additional map resources, plus fishing philosophy, bass photos and more. Personalized custom fishing-package options for the leisure fishermen and serious and or professional anglers are available upon request.
Dave Douglass is a bass fishing guide and has experienced on twenty-five lakes, from the towns Kissimmee to Clewiston. Offers general bass fishing charters and specializes in tournament type bass fishing strategies on Istokpoga, Kissimmee Chain of lakes, Okeechobee, and several smaller lakes throughout Highlands and Polk counties. Visit HighlandsBassAngler.com for complete details. Phone: 863-381-8474. Email: DavidPDouglass@hotmail.com