AVON PARK – For over 25 years, residents of Florida’s Heartland have been invited to maintain a healthy lifestyle by participating in the Heartland Games through South Florida State College (SFSC). This year, SFSC’s Corporate and Community Education Department coordinates the Heartland Games in conjunction with the Highlands County Family YMCA for the first time. The Heartland Games begin on Sept. 16 and run through Nov. 12 and will be held at various venues in Sebring.
“The YMCA is known for hosting athletic events and SFSC knows education,” said Tina Gottus, SFSC corporate and community education director. “We believe combining expertise and knowledge will elevate the games so that it is sustainable for years to come. We are excited to bring back the games under this new partnership and leadership.”