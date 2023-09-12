Stetson beats NAIA Webber InternationalDELAND (AP) — Matt O’Connor completed 11 of 17 passes for 173 yards and two touchdowns, Devon Brewer accounted for two TDs and Stetson beat Webber International 38-28 Saturday night.

Brewer caught a 2-yard TD pass from O’Connor in the first quarter and finished with 18 carries for 62 yards, including an 11-yard touchdown that made it 28-0 early in the second quarter.

