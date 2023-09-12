Stetson beats NAIA Webber InternationalDELAND (AP) — Matt O’Connor completed 11 of 17 passes for 173 yards and two touchdowns, Devon Brewer accounted for two TDs and Stetson beat Webber International 38-28 Saturday night.
Brewer caught a 2-yard TD pass from O’Connor in the first quarter and finished with 18 carries for 62 yards, including an 11-yard touchdown that made it 28-0 early in the second quarter.
Nazeviah Burris caught a 41-yard touchdown pass on the game’s sixth play from scrimmage to give Stetson (2-0) the lead for good. The 5-foot-11, 190-pound junior finished with seven receptions for 136 yards.
Antonio Dawson returned a kickoff 92 yards for a touchdown on the first play of the fourth quarter. After the Hatters went three-and-out, Terry Weems Jr., who scored on a 4-yard run in the first half, caught a 43-yard touchdown pass from Trent Grotjan and added a 6-yard TD for Webber International, a member of the NAIA, to cap the scoring with 1:51 to play.
Weems finished with 19 carries for 102 yards and added 61 yards receiving on four catches.
South Florida defeats Florida A&M 38-24TAMPA (AP) — Byrum Brown accounted for all five of South Florida’s touchdowns and the Bulls defeated Florida A&M 38-24 on Saturday night.
Brown completed 20 of 34 passes for 197 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions. He added 23 yards rushing with touchdowns of 8 and 13 yards.
South Florida (1-1) took its biggest lead at 31-17 on Brown’s second rushing touchdown with less than a minute remaining in the third quarter. The Rattlers cut their deficit to seven early in the fourth quarter when Jeremy Moussa hit Kelvin Dean with a 45-yard TD pass. Brown then led a 56-yard drive capped by his 31-yard scoring toss to Naiem Simmons and the Rattlers did not mount a scoring threat on their final two possessions.
Moussa threw for 358 yards but was intercepted three times. Nicholas Dixon had six receptions for 98 yards.
Florida A&M (1-1) led in total yards 377-360 but had five turnovers.
FIU beat UNT 46-39MIAMI (AP) — Kejon Owens ran for three second-half touchdowns, including a 6-yard TD that gave Florida International the lead for good in the fourth quarter, Hezekiah Masses returned an interception for a touchdown and the Panthers beat North Texas 46-39 Saturday night.
Owens finished with 10 carries for a career-high 101 yards and Shomari Lawrence added 89 yards rushing and a score on 18 attempts for FIU (2-1). Keyone Jenkins was 20-of-32 passing for 291 yards and a touchdown with two interceptions.
Stone Earle went 10-of-20 passing for 96 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions, and added 67 yards rushing on seven carries, before being replaced by Chandler Rogers to open the second half. Rogers completed 11 of 15 passes for 201 yards and two touchdowns and scored on a 23-yard run that gave UNT (0-2) a 39-38 lead with 10:03 left.
On the next play from scrimmage, Jenkins hit Jalen Bracey for a 27-yard gain to midfield and later, on fourth-and-2, hooked up with Dean Patterson for a 35-yarder that led to Owens’ winning touchdown and Jenkins ran in the 2-point conversion to cap the scoring less than 3 minutes later.
Rogers hit Blair Conwright for a 28-yard gain and then connected with Roderic Burns for another 20 yards to set up a first-and-10 at the FIU 14. After three short runs, on fourth-and-5, Rogers’ pass intended for Trey Cleveland fell incomplete, the Panthers took possession at their own 9 with 4:14 to go and killed the clock.
Ohio overcomes 10-0 deficitto knock off Florida AtlanticBOCA RATON (AP) — O’Shaan Allison scored on a 5-yard run in the third quarter to allow Ohio to overcome a 10-point first-half deficit and earn a 17-10 win over Florida Atlantic on Saturday night.
The Bobcats did not allow the Florida Atlantic offense to score. The Owls got a 37-yard field goal from Logan Lupo in the second quarter, and two minutes later Jarron Morris returned an interception 72 yards to put FAU on top 10-0 with five minutes left in the half.
Kurtis Rourke got Ohio on the board with a 13-yard pass to Will Kacmarek to make it 10-7 at intermission. The Bobcats marched 80 yards in nine plays in the third quarter to take the lead, 14-10 and Alex Kasee capped the night by converting on a 39-yard field goal with 5:26 left.
Rourke was 18 of 29 for 203 yards and a touchdown, but was picked off twice. Allison finished with 80 yards on 22 carries to lead Ohio (2-1).
Casey Thompson was 23 of 42 for 180 yards to lead Florida Atlantic (1-1) but was picked off twice. LaJohntay Wester caught 12 passes for 101 yards.
Bethune-Cookman tops Savannah StateDAYTONA BEACH (AP) — Luke Sprague completed 79% of his pass attempts and threw for two touchdowns and Jouvensly Bazil ran for two scores and Bethune-Cookman beat Savannah State 31-6 on Saturday.
Bazil’s 13-yard scoring run provided the game’s first score and the Wildcats (1-1) never trailed. His second, a 22-yard jaunt, occurred in the decisive third quarter to give Bethune-Cookman a 14-6 lead. With 1:44 left before the end of the third, Sprague threw a five-yard score to Dacarri Allen-Johnson for a 21-6 advantage. Allen-Jonnson also caught a 12-yard score from Sprague to end the scoring.
On its four touchdown drives, Bethune-Cookman marched 80, 66, 74 and 34 yards. The Wildcats outgained Savannah State 387-273 in total yards.
Jadon Adams threw for 184 yards for Savannah State (1-1).