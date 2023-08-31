Main Photo

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Zay Jones, left, leaps and makes a catch over cornerback Chris Claybrooks as he tries to defend during a practice.

 JOHN RAOUX/AP PHOTO

JACKSONVILLE — The NFL placed Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Chris Claybrooks on the commissioner’s exempt list Tuesday following his July arrest on domestic battery and false imprisonment charges.

Claybrooks is not allowed to practice or attend games while on the list. The announcement came as the Jaguars paired down their roster to 53 players.

