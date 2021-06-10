The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second half of the second week of June gives Florida’s freshwater anglers the best fishing days of month. The new moon occurs today during the midday hours and the moon arrives directly into the solar energy path to earth Friday during the midday hours. Anglers can expect a nine-rating fishing experience today and tomorrow and exceptional fishing to continue into the weekend.
The weather forecast today could not be better. A perfect fishing wind from the southeast will blow about six to eight mph and atmospheric pressure will drop almost 0.10 In Hg starting a few hours before the overhead new moon. Friday pressure will drop another 0.10 In Hg as a low pressure system finishes entering the state. Expect fish to be adjusting downward today through Friday evening. Instead of fish being in the shoreline shallows, they’ll move to the outer edges of shoreline vegetation areas.
Winds will remain in the ideal fishing range of six to ten mph through the weekend but will shift out of the west Saturday and Sunday. And winds will continues to come out of the west southwest for the first half of next week. Starting Friday, a rainy season pattern will prevail producing afternoon and evening thunderstorm activity. Have a ‘Safety Plan’ in mind if you plan to fish the overhead and moonset periods.
Fish are feeding at the highest annual rates right now. Dissolved oxygen rates are still high enough, evening during the hottest hours of the day, for fish to feed at will. However this will end during the month of July. It should be noted that when fish are feeding aggressively in Florida, it becomes most essential the anglers ‘match the hatch’ perfectly. If you’re bait offering is presented unnaturally, fish will ignore it and move away, targeting instead, a natural food source.
Green colored baits are working best right now. Blue, black, brown and gold are also very good. Fast retrieve speeds with no pauses will trigger strikes. There is an abundance of aggressive feeders in all feeding areas. Remember, wave-action helps to mask your fake baits. All you have to do is retrieve it correctly as to match what it’s been targeting. A walking-the-dog retrieve method works well in all level of the water column…not just top-water presentations.
Best Fishing Days: Today and Friday will be the best fishing days of the next four days. During the midday hours today and Friday a nine rating will occur as the new moon is overhead and also arrives directly into the solar energy path toward earth. “Fish adjustment” activity will be exceptionally high two hours before and after the overhead moon period.
Both the early morning and evening periods will also produce well. I give a slight edge to the early morning bite over the evening bite due to water temperatures being perfect for fish to feed at a higher rate than the evening period which will be water temperatures three degree or more higher---when temperatures reach the mid to upper eighty degree range in feeding areas the digestion rate slows down as oxygen rates drop.
During the months of July through September, the early mornings will suffer greatly due to oxygen rates being too low for fish to digest food. Fish-Kill events are common in these three months, when overcast conditions occur for several days. The low oxygen period occurs from 3-8 a.m.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the new moon is overhead at 1:39 p.m. and solar noon at 1:25 p.m. producing a feed rating of 9-10 from 11 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Daily this period moves later by fifty minutes and decreases gradually in feed rating to a six rating by Sunday during the hours of 2:30-6:30 p.m.
The Minor Fishing Periods: Today the moonrise occurs at 6:31 a.m. and the sunrise at 6:29 a.m. producing a feed rating of seven from 5:30-7:30 a.m. Daily this period moves later by forty-five minutes and decreases gradually in feed rating to four to five by Sunday during the hours of 8-10 a.m.
The second minor fishing period occurs when the moonset occurs at 8:48 p.m. and the sunset at 8:21 p.m. producing a feed rating of six to seven from 7:30-9:30 p.m. Daily this period moves later by fifty minutes and deceases gradually to a four rating by Sunday during the hours of 10-11:30 p.m.
Safety Notices: Alligators are in mating season right now. Big males are very territorial and will guard their mates and the areas they select. Be on high alert. Males will force smaller males out of lakes and into areas gators don’t usually inhabit. So guard your children and pets. And…don’t feed the gators, it’s illegal and very foolish.
Lightning is a serious concern during the rainy season. The rules of dealing with lightning are, never take cover under trees, instead select vehicles and buildings. If caught in your boat on the lake, lay as low as you can and keep your motors in the water to act as grounds. Always preplan an escape route and know the time it takes to get to a place of safety from the areas you’re fishing.
Prime Monthly Periods: June 10-13 second half of strong new moon phase, 21-27 super full moon (note: feed rating of new moon in May and June will be five and ten points higher respectively, than the super full moons of both months due to the moon being directly in the path of solar energy, producing a much higher rate of lunar interference).
The lake level is at 38.00 feet above sea level today. The S68 spillway status as of yesterday morning: One of four gates is open seven inches and flowing 110 cubic feet per second. The current seasonal maximum level is 38.25 and the minimum low level 37.50'.
