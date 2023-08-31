Main Photo

Florida quarterback Graham Mertz looks for a receiver.

 AP FILE PHOTO

SALT LAKE CITY— Cam Rising’s status remains a mystery heading into No. 14 Utah’s first game of the season.

Rising is listed as the starting quarterback on this week’s depth chart ahead of Thursday’s opener against Florida. But, he is actually a game-day decision. Rising has been rehabilitating a torn ACL suffered January in the Rose Bowl and was limited in August practices.

