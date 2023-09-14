Main Photo

Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Xavier Restrepo (7) can’t make a catch as Texas A&M defensive back Jacoby Matthews (2) defends.

 LYNNE SLADKY/AP PHOTO

MIAMI GARDENS — The start of the season has gone exactly as planned for No. 22 Miami. Two games, two wins, one loss from last season avenged and the Hurricanes are back in the AP Top 25 as well.

They don’t seem to care about any of this.

Recommended for you