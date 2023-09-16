Main Photo

Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke (9) runs to score a touchdown past Bethune-Cookman cornerback Iverson Clement (0).

 LYNNE SLADKY/AP PHOTO

MIAMI GARDENS — The points keep coming easily for No. 22 Miami.

Tyler Van Dyke threw for 247 yards and two touchdowns while playing only the first half and Miami eased past FCS member Bethune-Cookman 48-7 on Thursday night. The Hurricanes (3-0) have scored 38 or more points in each of the season’s first three games for just the second time in the last 20 years; the other instance in that span was 2016.

Recommended for you