Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis (13) gets tackled by Boston College linebacker Kam Arnold (5).

 MARK STOCKWELL/AP PHOTO

BOSTON — DJ Lundy intercepted a pass to set up his own 1-yard touchdown run and No. 3 Florida State scored four unanswered touchdowns to build a 21-point lead but then blew almost all of it, surviving a late Boston College charge to win 31-29 on Saturday.

Boston College set a school record for penalties, missed an extra point, went for 2 points after another touchdown and failed, and opted not to kick a field goal from the Seminoles 5 when trailing by 15 points early in the fourth quarter. But the Eagles still trailed by only 3 points with the ball in the final three minutes before Kalen DeLoach sacked Thomas Castellanos on third down to stall BC’s last possession.

