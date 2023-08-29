APTOPIX Hungary Athletics Worlds

Noah Lyles, of the United States celebrates anchoring his team to gold in the Men’s 4x100-meters relay final during the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Saturday.

 PETR DAVID JOSEK/AP PHOTO

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — The American men who had won the 100 meters, 200 meters and 4x100 relay at world championships before this year are known to track fans: Tyson Gay and Maurice Greene.

But some of the American men who have gone 3 for 3 in those races at the Olympics are known far beyond the shadow of any track stadium – think, Jesse Owens and Carl Lewis.

