LAKE PLACID — A pair of games went down to the wire Thursday night at Lake June Ball Fields. Lake Placid Noon Rotary posted a big fifth inning rally to defeat Joe’s Trees 9-7 in AAA. Meanwhile, Duda Sod outlasted Precision Auto Parts for a 7-6 win in four innings in Ozone.
In AAA, Joe’s Trees jumped out early in the contest with Noon Rotary. Leadoff hitter Shawn Greathouse and Ryan Cooper both came around to score in the top of the first inning.
Rotary responded almost immediately with Paxton Smith and Bryson Hunt recording back-to-back-extra-base hits to tie the game up at 2-2. Balboa Davis then reached base but ended up stranded at third to end the inning.
Joe’s Trees recorded four runs in its half of the third to take a 6-2 lead thanks to the bats of Greathouse, Joe Iglesias, Aidan Ruelas and Lane Cody. Rotary was able to get a run back thanks to Hunt and Quinn Levine but couldn’t add any more as Joe’s Trees led 6-3.
Noon Rotary then inched itself closer in the fourth inning. Knox Levine and Kyle Miller led off the inning with back-to-back hits and eventually came around to score to make it a 6-5 ballgame.
Joe’s Trees made it 7-5 in the fifth with some slick baserunning by Ruelas.
Then Rotary’s big inning came. Hunt reached base to start and later scored. Adrick Martinez, Knox Levine and Miller notched three straight two-out hits and scored before the inning ended for a 9-7 Rotary lead.
Joe’s Trees couldn’t mount any dramatic comeback as its batters went down 1-2-3 to end the game.
Rotary’s Coach Derek Davis said it was one of those games where it was good to be the home team and his team was able to overcome some mishaps in the field with its play at the dish.
“They hit well today,” Davis said. “Defense made a lot of mistakes and they threw the ball around too much, but we hit the ball and (that) kept us in it.”
Meanwhile in Ozone, Coach Justin Duncan said his team pitched well in Duda Sod’s 7-6 win over Precision.
Duda claimed the lead early as the first four batters reached base to start the game. Owen Mielke singled in the leadoff spot, Drake Sapp and Gage Stegman both walked and Easton Duncan singled as Duda threw up a four-spot in the first half inning for a 4-0 lead.
Precision got a run back as a single by Lowry Dean scored Maxton White, who in the previous at-bat drew a two-out walk. Although it was the only run Precision scored in the first.
Both teams traded runs in the second as Sam Godwin scored for Duda on some quality baserunning while Precision earned a run thanks to Cole Walker’s legs. Duda led 5-1 through two innings.
Duda added to the lead as Stegman led off the third inning with a single and Easton Duncan walked. Both runners scored later in the inning for a 7-1 lead.
Precision put up a fight in its half of the third. Zane Cook reached on a walk and came around to score to make it 7-2. With two outs, JR Smith and White reached on a pair of walks. Dean then put a charge into one and brought both runners home on a double. Duda’s lead was cut to 7-5.
Coach Duncan said his starter in Sapp was a little fatigued in the third and Precision was able to take advantage. It forced his hand a little bit because he went to Easton Duncan in relief, whom he was saving for Friday.
After Easton struck out Walker, Bella Conklin worked a one-out walk. Then Emmitt Culbertson walked and a double steal put the runners on second and third. After a strikeout, Cook worked a walk. During this, both runners took the opportunity to take a base.
Conklin came home to score while Culbertson moved to third. Coach Duncan saw Easton was one pitch from the pitch so he pulled him for Kale Wirick.
In one pitch, Wirick forced a groundout to Easton Duncan at shortstop for the force play at second, sealing Duda Sod’s 7-6 win in four innings.
It was a little closer than some of the other games Duncan coached, but he likes close games.
“Oh, it’s always fun,” Duncan said. “I’d rather have it that way than the other way, than blow outs.”