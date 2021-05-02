SEBRING — Nu-Hope Eldercare Services held its 23rd Annual Golf Tournament. The event went off without a hitch recently at the Sun ‘N Lake Golf Club Deer Run Course.
The tournament featured four flights with a four-person scramble format consisting of 124 golfers. There was a first and second place net winner and a gross winner in each flight. The first place gross winners went home with $75 each, first place net took home $65 each and second place net received $45 each. Additionally there was a closest-to-the-pin contest, longest drive contest, raffles and door prizes for the golfers to try their luck in.
“Nu-Hope is a government funded agency and we are required to raise so many funds in order to secure our grant,” explained Executive Director of Nu-Hope, Debbie Slade. “This is one of our biggest fundraisers that we do. The money that we raise stays here in Highlands County and comes back to the agency to supplement so we can come up with additional services for the seniors.”
In flight one, the foursome of Mike Shawver, Rick Hass, Rick Moots and Rob Joyce were the first-place gross winners with 56 strokes. The first-place net winners were Mike Moder, Rande Allen, Matt and Brad Ruez with 56. There was a tie for second with the squad of Jim Bannister, Ann Bochinger, Wayne Richardson and Beet Galloway placing second with 57 after matched cards.
Flight two gross two division was won by the team of Brandon Windsor, Mike Dennison, Matt Cheezan and Michael Shelton with 57. The first-place net of 50 was the team of John Gose, Carl Bauman, Lars Bylund and Courtney Gose. Coming in close second were Sean Garner, Bryson White, Tyler Sanders and Toby Solobello with 51 after matched cards.
The gross first-place finishers in the flight three was the foursome of Marty Wilson, Jim Snively, Wasde Timpner and Jim Dannels with 61. The team of David Buelow, Susie Buelow, Donell Harron and Christy Crews finished first in the net division with 53. Placing second was the group of Chris Campbell, Randy Tubbs, Pat Taylor and Chip Mchargue, with 55 strokes.
In the fourth flight the gross first-place team was made up of Don Young, Charlie Smyth, Heidi Crutchfield and Juan Acevedo coming in with 64. There was tie for first on the net side with the foursome of Tom, Ed Richman, Wayne Herman and Barry Tupper coming out on top after matched cards with 54. Also with 54 and placing second was the squad of Charlie Ervin, Andrew Ervin, Greg Branning and Phil Simonson.
The closest-to-the-pin winner on hole No. 18 was Rick Haas with 9-feet, 1-inch. The golfer with the longest drive was Marty Winslow.
“We weren’t able to play last year because of COVID and it is sad because some of the golfers have played with us from the start and weren’t able to be with us this year,” said Slade. “We’ve lost some so it is sad, but we have gained a few new golfers and sponsors so for that we are grateful. The event has gone well, the golfers are enjoying it. We like to make sure our golfers are taken care of so we have snack and drink cart going around and each golfer gets a beer chip.”