It was a family affair for team Cornell. W.W. Cornell worked his way down the fairway as his sons Will (left) and Warren (center) look on during the Nu-Hope Golf Tournament at Sun ‘N Lake Golf Club.

SEBRING – Teams have until this Friday, April 14, to register for the 25th annual Nu-Hope Elder Care Services Golf Tournament to take place on April 22 at Pinecrest Golf Club in Avon Park.

According to tournament coordinator Laurie Murphy with Nu-Hope, there are still a few slots open and “we really want to fill them.” The format is a four-person scramble with handicapped flights. Day of event sign-in will begin at 7 a.m., with a shotgun start at 8 a.m. Prior to starting, teams will enjoy light breakfast refreshments.

