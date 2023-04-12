SEBRING – Teams have until this Friday, April 14, to register for the 25th annual Nu-Hope Elder Care Services Golf Tournament to take place on April 22 at Pinecrest Golf Club in Avon Park.
According to tournament coordinator Laurie Murphy with Nu-Hope, there are still a few slots open and “we really want to fill them.” The format is a four-person scramble with handicapped flights. Day of event sign-in will begin at 7 a.m., with a shotgun start at 8 a.m. Prior to starting, teams will enjoy light breakfast refreshments.
Teams must pre-register prior to the event. Entry forms should be submitted to Nu-Hope Elder Care Services, 3530 Office Park Road, Sebring FL 33870 no later than April 14. Registration may also be completed over the phone for those paying by credit card.
Registration is $85 per player and includes lunch. A luncheon and awards ceremony will take place at the Sandhill Grill immediately following the tournament. This year’s Winners Circle Awards Ceremony is sponsored by MidFlorida Credit Union.
This year’s tournament is presented by title sponsors Insight Auctioneers, Martz Family Trucking and Pro Lawn Maintenance.
To celebrate the 25th anniversary of the event, there will be special raffle prizes. There will also be a Closest to the Pin and Longest Drive competitions and a wild Putting Contest.
All funds raised will be used locally by Nu-Hope to enhance services to seniors and caregivers living in Highlands and Hardee counties.
For more information, contact Debbie Slade at 863-382-2134.