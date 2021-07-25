AVON PARK — The competition is heating up in the Sertoma Junior Golf Tour. Fifty-one golfers hit the links for the Onsite Ag Service Championship at River Greens Golf Club, a two-day tournament and the Tour’s seventh stop of the summer. The course was beautiful and the summer sun was unmerciful.
Lane Revell continues to hold the lead in the boys 16 to 18 age division. Revell placed first with 79 strokes on day one and 75 for day two for a total of 154. Avery Hurst came in close second with an 80 and 77 for a two day total of 157. Rounding out the top three was Brayden Smith who came in with scores of 75 and 85 for 160. Trent Bray had a two-day total of 165; Robby Hill, 169; Cade Scarborough, 181 and Kellen Westberry, 223.
In the girls 14 to 18 group, Taylor Derr came out on top with scores of 92 and 90 totaling 182. Rebecca Kesling was not far behind in second with 98 and 90 for 188. Placing third was Melanie Suarez with 113 and 108 adding up to 221. Kearsta Danser came in with an 121 and 110 for a total of 231.
“I did alright the second day, I started off okay but the heat started to get to me,” said Kearsta Danser. “This tournament was tiring, very exhausting but fun. The course was fast, tiring and very exhausting to play. This is my second year doing the Sertoma Golf Tour. My sister started to play and I wanted something to do to get me out of the house. My favorite part is being able to play with my friends. Almost all of the girls from Sebring High School’s golf team plays on the Tour so it is a good little bonding experience for us.”
The boys 14 to 15 division was a nail-biter with only four stroke separating the top three golfers. Benjamin Trevino placed first after shooting an 80 both days for a total of 160. There was a tie for second place when Matthew Suarez (89, 85) and Zack Carlton (87, 87) both finished with a two-day total of 164. Suarez came out on top after a one-hole playoff. Jayden Bolin finished the tournament with 185; Daylon White, 203; JR Redding, 217; Kale Henderson, 221 and Bailey Westberry, 241.
Alex Krushwitz had a nine-stroke lead in the 11 to 13 group. Krushwitz had a 41 for the first day and a 37 on day two for a grand total of 78. Second place came down to a playoff between John Roberts (43, 44) and Devin Wortinger (43, 44) who both finished with an 87. Dillon Parnell had a two-day total of 89; Liam McCann, 97; Zach Dent, 100; Caleb Glisson, 113; Thomas Mercer, 136 and Lincoln Kampman, 148.
Hannah Castillo dominated in the girls 11 to 13 squad with a 10-stroke lead. Castillo shot a 41 and 45 for an impressive 86. Jenesi Trevino came in second place with 53 and 43 adding up to 96. Rounding out the top three was Olivia Kesling who shot a 50 and 49 totaling 99.
Jordan Castillo had an overwhelming 14-stroke lead in the 9 to 10 boys and girls division. J.Castillo shot an 32 and 35 for an impressive two-day total of 67. Zoe Hout came in second with a 41 and 40 adding up to 81. Owen Smith finished in third place with 51 and 49 totaling 100. Bennett VanHook had 102; Isabella Morris, 111; JD Scheipsmeier, 112; Luke Lovett, 120 and Nathan Boyd, 135.
The 6 to 8 girls and boys group was led by Trey Acevedo who had 30 on day one and a 37 for day two adding up to 67. Faith Grant came in close second with a 35 and 34 for 69. Cullen Fells rounded out the top three with scores of 37 and 34 totaling 71. Nixon Bone had 72; Kayden Albritton, 78; Tess Johnson, 82; Garrett Parnell, 83; Austin Sims, 85; Brooke Wortinger, 87; Dalton Bennett, 96; Nivea Bone, 98 and Jazzlyn Brown, 107.