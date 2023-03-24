SEBRING — While the races were taking place at Sebring International Raceway this past weekend several golfers hit the links at Sun ‘N Lake Golf Club. Our Lady of Grace held a golf tournament where 64 competitors enjoyed a beautiful day on the greens of the Deer Run Course.
The event was a four-person scramble format with men’s, women’s and mixed divisions. There was an opportunity on hole No. 18 to Putt with Father Ronnie (Sison) for a donation of $5. Sison is the pastor at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, which is located in Avon Park.
In the mixed division the foursome of Ellen Myers, Don Spahn, Bill Elston and Mary White placed first with 67 strokes. Coming in close second was the quartet of Dana Davidson, Kenny Harris, Roger Moore and Ramon Torres with 68. Rounding out the top three was the squad of Jim Alfieri, Donna Alfieri, Peggy Shaffer and William Shaffer who came in with a 72.
It was a tight race in the women’s division with just two strokes separating the top three teams. First place went to the foursome of Carol Sharpe, Jane Schwartzkopf, Joan Denstorff and Annette Schmits who finished with 65 strokes. Hot on their heels was the squad of Lisa Hurley, Judy O’Hora, Debbie Lawrence and Kathy Debriyn who were just one stroke behind with 66. Coming in third place with 67 strokes was the team of Debbie Jerome, Connie Gullen, Suzanne Wyatt and Linda Cheesman.
The men’s division first place finishers had a four-stroke lead with the team of Stephen Borowitz, Stan Doyle, Phil Hunter and Richard Morezoni coming in with 62 strokes. Placing second was the squad of Kevin Murphy, Tobi Taylor, Jerry Robinson and Craig Snelgrove who fired a 66. Finishing in third was the quartet of Mike Giera, Joe Borowski, Dave Klima and Dave Marten who finished with 69 strokes.