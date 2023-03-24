SEBRING — While the races were taking place at Sebring International Raceway this past weekend several golfers hit the links at Sun ‘N Lake Golf Club. Our Lady of Grace held a golf tournament where 64 competitors enjoyed a beautiful day on the greens of the Deer Run Course.

The event was a four-person scramble format with men’s, women’s and mixed divisions. There was an opportunity on hole No. 18 to Putt with Father Ronnie (Sison) for a donation of $5. Sison is the pastor at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, which is located in Avon Park.

