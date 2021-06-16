The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second half of the third week of June gives Florida’s freshwater anglers the first quarter moon phase on Friday and a rainy season weather forecast. All fishing factors considered; anglers will have to work harder to locate feeding fish. High water temperatures and overcast conditions will drop the oxygen levels in all lakes, which means less feeding fish. Deeper lakes will be better than shallow lakes over the next week to ten days---until sunny conditions return.
The weather forecast is typical for the rainy season but the next seven days or more, overcast conditions will create a stressed state for most fish. Dissolved oxygen levels will drop considerably over the next week. When very little bright sunlight occurs, plants produce far less oxygen. Shallow lakes don’t offer enough depths for fish to escape the hot low oxygen water conditions. However deeper lakes with depths of twelve feet or more do provide water temperatures which hold enough oxygen to enable digestion.
So fishing will not improve until bright sunlight occurs again. If the extended weather forecast is correct, the middle of next week will be when this occurs. Until then expect fish to be moving very little…even if they have depth and grass beds. Very little ‘fish adjustment activity’ will occur over the next seven to ten days. Next week’s brighter conditions plus the arrival of a strong full moon will produce above-averaging fishing again.
Best Fishing Days: Overcast conditions over the next seven days, plus mild wind, and little atmospheric pressure change, will make predicting a ‘Best Fishing Day’ tough. However, there will be a slightly higher solar-lunar effect on fish during the first quarter moon Thursday night and Friday. The sunset will be the best period. I predict Thursday and Friday evenings as the best fishing of the next five days.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is overhead at 6:42 p.m. and the sunset at 8:23 p.m. producing a feed rating of six from 6-9 p.m. Daily this period moves later by fifty minutes and remains at a six or slightly better feed rating through the weekend.
The Minor Fishing Periods: Today the moonrise occurs at 11:59 a.m. and solar noon at 1:26 p.m. producing a feed rating of four to five from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Daily this period moves later by one hour and remains at the same rating over the next five days.
The second minor fishing period occurs today when the moon is underfoot at 6:18 a.m. and the sunrise at 6:30 a.m. producing a feed rating of four from 5:30-7:30 a.m. Daily this period moves later by fifty minutes and remains at the same rating over the next five days.
It should be noted that in shallow lakes the dissolved oxygen rate will be very low at this time of day, causing a stressed state with most freshwater fish, prohibiting normal digestion. In deeper lakes where depths of twelve feet or greater is available, the stressed state will not occur---access to water temperatures of eighty-two or less degrees at twelve foot depths enables normal feeding activity.
Safety Notices: Alligators are in mating season right now. Big males are very territorial and will guard their mates and the areas they select. Be on high alert. Males will force smaller males out of lakes and into areas gators don’t usually inhabit. So guard your children and pets. And…don’t feed the gators, it’s illegal and very foolish.
Lightning is a serious concern during the rainy season. The rules of dealing with lightning are, never take cover under trees, instead select vehicles and buildings. If caught in your boat on the lake, lay as low as you can and keep your motors in the water to act as grounds. Always preplan an escape route and know the time it takes to get to a place of safety from the areas you’re fishing.
Prime Monthly Periods: June 21-27 super full moon, July 7-12 new moon, 22-26 full moon, August 5-10 new moon, 19-24 full moon.
Istokpoga.info News & Info: The lake level is at 37.90 feet above sea level today. The S68 spillway status as of yesterday morning: Four gates are closed. The current seasonal maximum level is 38.25 and the minimum low level 37.50'.
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where fish feed along shorelines by consulting a lake contour map.
