ST. PETERSBURG – Powerboat P1 is proud to host the second annual P1 Offshore St. Pete Grand Prix on Labor Day weekend, Sept. 2-4. The powerboat races are projected to generate millions of dollars in economic impact for the Tampa Bay community. More than 60 race teams are expected to attend this year with teams and drivers from around the world, including Australia, Italy, Sweden, New Zealand, Norway, and Canada.
The racing action, presented by Visit St. Pete Clearwater, will kick off at the St. Pete Pier on Saturday, Sept. 3 with P1 AquaX personal watercraft racing at 9 a.m. followed by P1 Offshore powerboat testing from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Class 1 World Powerboat Championship teams will compete for pole positions beginning at 3 p.m. Sunday will feature a full day of racing across multiple race classes and watercraft types.
New to the 2022 event, there will be a fan village free and open to the public on Saturday and Sunday with food trucks, vendors, merchandise, activities, and live music. Premium viewing options are available for purchase in the VIP hospitality area located on the pier. VIP ticket holders will enjoy lounge seating, a catered lunch, open bar, and video screens to enhance the race viewing experience.
“We are excited to partner once again with Visit St. Pete Clearwater to bring a weekend of exhilarating sports entertainment to St. Petersburg with a packed schedule of both powerboat and personal watercraft racing along the beautiful downtown waterfront and St. Petersburg Pier,” said P1 CEO Azam Rangoonwala. “We are excited to host more than 60 powerboat teams and 50 AquaX racers from across the U.S. and internationally. While the races are best experienced live, viewers can watch via live stream on the P1 Offshore Facebook page, Powerboat P1 YouTube channel with a one-hour highlight show broadcast internationally on Bally Sports Regional Networks and CBS Sports Network.”
“We’re thrilled to welcome back the Powerboat Grand Prix,” said Visit St. Pete Clearwater CEO and President Steve Hayes. “The broadcast and live stream coverage will showcase the beautiful downtown waterfront and award-winning St. Pete Pier as a travel destination to visitors across the U.S. and internationally.”
9 a.m.-8 p.m. Race Pits Open Vinoy Park
9 a.m.-10:45 a.m. P1 AquaX Race 1 Racecourse (St. Pete Pier)
10 a.m. – 5 p.m. P1 VIP Hospitality Open St. Pete Pier
P1 Village Fan Zone Family Park
P1 Race Pits Open Vinoy Park
11 a.m.- 2 p.m. P1 Offshore Testing Racecourse (St. Pete Pier)
3 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. UIM Class 1 Pole Position Racecourse (St. Pete Pier)
3:30 p.m.- 4 p.m. P1 AquaX Race 2 Racecourse (St. Pete Pier)
4:15 p.m.-5 p.m. P1 AquaX Race 3 Racecourse (St. Pete Pier)
8:30 a.m. – 10 a.m. P1 AquaX Race Racecourse (St. Pete Pier)
10 a.m. – 5 p.m. P1 VIP Hospitality Open St. Pete Pier
P1 Village Fan Zone Family Park
10 a.m. – 11 a.m. P1 Offshore Race 1 Racecourse (St. Pete Pier)
11:15 a.m.-12:30 p.m. UIM Class 1 Race Racecourse (St. Pete Pier)
12:45 p.m.-2 p.m. P1 Offshore Race 2 Racecourse (St. Pete Pier)
2:15 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. P1 Offshore Race 3 Racecourse (St. Pete Pier)