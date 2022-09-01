Main Photo

Husk Mercury.

 COURTESY PHOTO

ST. PETERSBURG – Powerboat P1 is proud to host the second annual P1 Offshore St. Pete Grand Prix on Labor Day weekend, Sept. 2-4. The powerboat races are projected to generate millions of dollars in economic impact for the Tampa Bay community. More than 60 race teams are expected to attend this year with teams and drivers from around the world, including Australia, Italy, Sweden, New Zealand, Norway, and Canada.

The racing action, presented by Visit St. Pete Clearwater, will kick off at the St. Pete Pier on Saturday, Sept. 3 with P1 AquaX personal watercraft racing at 9 a.m. followed by P1 Offshore powerboat testing from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Class 1 World Powerboat Championship teams will compete for pole positions beginning at 3 p.m. Sunday will feature a full day of racing across multiple race classes and watercraft types.

Recommended for you