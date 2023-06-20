SAN DIEGO — Manny Machado drove in two runs, Joe Musgrove worked six solid innings and Fernando Tatis Jr. and catcher Austin Nola teamed up to punch out a potential tying run at home plate as the San Diego Padres beat the MLB-leading Tampa Bay Rays 5-4 on Sunday to take the three-game series.

“That was the play of the game, on both ends of it. Fantastic throw, which we have seen. Seems like every throw he has had in big situations he has been accurate with it,” Padres manager Bob Melvin said of Tatis. “But on the other end of it, Nola had to make a nice pick and a quick tag and obviously it ended up being a big play. Get some momentum back in us when it looked like it was coming unglued a little bit.”

