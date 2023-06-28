Sebring’s Dixie Youth Softball Ponytails and Belles All-Star teams fell at the district level over the weekend. The 14u Belles dropped two out of three against Polk City while the 12u Ponytails lost in a three-game series to Fort Meade.
Good start, difficult finish
Sebring’s Belles team pulled off a thrilling comeback win Friday night over Polk City. A go-ahead single by Emma Wells and a six-run top of the seventh proved the difference. The Blue Streaks started the inning down 10-7 against Polk City and trailed for most of the contest.
But through the first five innings, Sebring only managed three runs. That six-run rally in the seventh was preceded by a four-run rally in the sixth that tied the game at 7-7 before Polk City responded with three in the bottom of the sixth.
Polk City brought across one run in the bottom of the seventh but the Blue Streaks were able to limit the damage to just that and hold on for the win.
However, Sebring found itself on the wrong end of two lopsided results on Saturday with the Blue Streaks losing 25-8 in five innings and 24-8 in four innings.
Put up a fight but came up short
Meanwhile, the 12u team played a trio of one-run ball games against Fort Meade in its best of three series.
The first was a high-scoring affair where Sebring trailed for much of the game. Fort Meade jumped out 6-0 through the first inning and then expanded the lead to 9-1 after two.
Sebring cut the lead as it put up five runs in the bottom of the third and held the Miners to only two. The Blue Streaks continued to chip away at their opponent’s lead with them down just 14-11 heading into the sixth inning.
Madison Martin and Dionna Williams started it by reaching on back-to-back walks. A single by Brailey Macias plus an error by the Fort Meade first baseman allowed both runners to score. Then Ava Ritacco came through with a two-run inside-the-park home run to give Sebring its first lead of the game at 15-14 heading into the bottom of the inning.
But it would be short-lived as the Miners’ first two batters reached and eventually scored to give Fort Meade the opening night win Friday.
But Sebring battled back in the second game on Saturday. It was the lowest-scoring contest of the weekend with both teams finding ways to tie up the ball game on different occasions. Sebring came out ahead 6-5 on a walk-off with Kearah King being the winning run.
That win forced a winner-take-all third game later on in the day. That game also ended in a walk-off thanks to the Miners scoring two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to win 21-20.