I got a mated pair of Panda Uaru cichlids last week from Carlos and Ernesto at Grenn Lakes Tropical in Lake Placid.
These beautiful 6- to-7-inch fish are most likely adults, although they can grow to lengths of 10 to 12 inches in captivity, provided they have a large enough tank.
I keep the pair in a 55-gallon aquarium along with some small green severums who actually look very similar in shape and color.
Yellow-brown colors prevail in the adult species coloring. They have a large triangular dark spot on their bodyside. Due to this spot, the kind has obtained several names, the most popular of which is a triangle cichlid. Another smaller-sized spot is near the fish eyes.
They appear to be a peaceful fish, although my understanding is they can become slightly territorial once they’ve accepted their new home. For the most part they seem to be getting along fine with the severums.
Despite its quite menacing look, uaru cichlids pay almost no attention even to relatively small tank mates. Most of the time, they stay in their shelters or groups of the same kind in the middle or bottom water layer.
They prefer water temperatures in the 75–82-degree range with a pH of 6.0-7.5, or slightly acidic.
Unlike discus and freshwater angelfish dwelling in the same places, uaru cichlids don’t gather in large schools since they prefer staying in couples or small groups.
As with any large tropical fish, they require plenty of space and it won’t be long before they’ve outgrown the 55-gallon tank. When the time comes I’ll move them to the 125.
Panda Uaru’s are omnivores, preferring a vegetable-based flake or pellet food, but they will eat crustaceans, insects, detritus, worms, fruit and plants. They will also eat frozen bloodworms, live earthworms, black worms, frozen brine shrimp, blanched lettuse and peas.
My pair have quickly adapted and readily join in along with the severums at mealtime, regardless of what’s on the menu. Reading up on uaru’s, they can be kept with discus fish, Texas Cichlids, Firemouth Cichlids, Blue Acara’s, Convicts, Green Terrors, Blood Parrots and angelfish. It appears that they get along with most tropical fish.
My goal is to breed them.
I’m not sure I have a mated pair. Similar to breeding other cichlids, experts agree that starting off with 6-8 small unsexed fish is the easiest way to find a pair. But since I already have two adults, and I figure the odds are at least 50-50 that I have a pair, I’m going to follow the experts advice and see if I can get them to breed.
So it sounds like I’ll need to put them in a 40 gallon tallon tank with plenty of sheltered areas, and increase the water temperatures into the low 80’s, while feeding them a steady diet of sliced cucumbers (which is supposed to be good for the better development of their genitals).
According to what I read on the internet, You can use a large stone, flower pot, or any other object with a smooth surface as a spawning substrate. Together with preparing the spawning substrate, uaru makes a deepening in the tank bottom substrate. The spawning process lasts about two hours. The maximal fertility of the females is about 500 eggs in one spawning. Usually, it is 150-300. The eggs are quite small of bright-yellow color. Newly-minted parents may eat their first clutches. You can remove the eggs to a separate volume to resolve the issue. Good breeders who thoroughly take care of their offspring ensure that their juveniles grow faster than those in the incubator.
So we’ll see. If I have any success, I’ll let you know.
Don Norton, often referred to as “Red,” is a bass fishing guide, custom rod builder and tournament bass fisherman. He is also an accomplished aquarist, with over forty aquariums.