Panda Uaru Cichlid 1

Uaru cichlids don’t gather in large schools since they prefer staying in couples or small groups.

 COURTESY PHOTO

I got a mated pair of Panda Uaru cichlids last week from Carlos and Ernesto at Grenn Lakes Tropical in Lake Placid.

These beautiful 6- to-7-inch fish are most likely adults, although they can grow to lengths of 10 to 12 inches in captivity, provided they have a large enough tank.

