AVON PARK — On a roll and over .500 but still with work to do.
The South Florida State College Panthers (20-18, 8-7) defeated the Warner University Royals (B team) 7-4 Wednesday night. The Panthers are at six consecutive wins dating back to salvaging a series against St. Johns River on March 18. They came into Wednesday’s game riding the high of a sweep against conference opponent Florida State College — Jacksonville.
Despite the win, South Florida is still looking for more consistent play game-to-game from its squad now almost 40 games into its season.
“We’re in as good a place as we’ve been all season when it comes to just winning and losing but our inconsistency on how we show up, it’s going to be the telling tale for the remainder of our season,” Coach Rick Hitt said.
The Royals took the lead in the first as the Panther bullpen game’s opener Shaun Shipley had difficulties. He walked the first two batters, throwing only one strike. A one-out double laced into the right-center field gap scored both runners. Shipley fought back to end the inning with a strikeout and a groundout to Jakoby Stanley at second base.
Meanwhile the Panthers had issues at the plate. They managed two baserunners through the first two innings and squandered an opportunity with runners on second and third in the second frame.
South Florida broke through in the third. Reid Lisle sat on second after singling and moving over on a fielder’s choice that caught Stanley out at third. Ian Anderson smashed a double that scored Lisle and gave South Florida another scenario with both runners in scoring position and two outs.
However, Nick Garagozzo flew out to left field to end the inning with South Florida down 2-1.
Jacob Morgan tossed a good inning in the fourth as he struck out three batters and stranded a one-out double. But a fruitless inning at the plate kept his team trailing.
The first two runners of the fifth reached against Baker Tygart. Some aggressive baserunning on a fly out to right field helped produce the Royals’ third run. After a runner on second tagged up to take third, the trailing runner tried essentially a delayed steal. A throwing error to get him put the ball in the outfield and allowed the lead runner to score from third.
Tygart picked up two groundouts to keep it at a 3-1 ballgame through 4.5 innings.
South Florida found some life at the plate in the bottom half. Stanley grabbed a leadoff single and Lisle moved him over on a groundout.
Newly inserted second baseman Adrian Davis followed it up with a hard ground ball for a base hit. Stanley was waved around third and scored to pull the Panthers within one. Davis made use of his speed and took second on the throw home.
Hitt said Davis was one of the guys he substituted into the game to maybe give the team a jump. The Panthers didn’t put up great at-bats in the first few innings. Not only that but putting him at second base and shifting Stanley to shortstop gave Pedro Moreno the opportunity to get some rest.
The center fielder made some good plays at second being involved in double play attempts and scooping some ground balls. Hitt said they try to get guys work at secondary positions and Davis has been quite receptive to it.
He’s also really found his niche as the No. 9 hitter too. His ability to turn the lineup over can be key for the Panther offense.
“You never have to really remind him how to play,” Hitt said. “He’s always active, always engaged, always working.”
Following an Anderson pop out, Dawson Bryant (also recently inserted but at third base) singled home Davis on a line drive to tie the game at 3-3. He too took second on the throw to get in scoring position but Jace Jones stranded him with a groundout.
After scoreless innings from Ben Vazquez and Brandon White, the Panthers took the lead in the seventh. Adrian Davis drew a leadoff walk and moved to second on a Bryant hit by pitch. A pinch hit single for Brylan West scored Davis and gave the Panthers their first lead.
Mike Cuello then struck out to bring an 0-for-3 Jake Turnbull to the plate with two runners in scoring position. The Panther catcher hit a 1-1 pitch through the left side that scored both Bryant and West for a 6-3 lead.
Nathan Nogueras pitched a perfect eighth and West brought another run in later on a two-out double that drove in Anderson to make it 7-3.
Hitt called on Ozzie Mora to close it out. But he struggled to do so as he walked three of the first four hitters to load the bases. A strikeout put him one out away but he hit the next batter to bring in a Warner run. However, Mora tightened up. He got the last batter out on a three-pitch strikeout and secured the Panther win.
Hitt said after the game they will need to regroup and come to the ballpark focused on Friday as they hosted the first game of a series against Pasco-Hernando State College (28-7, 13-2). The Panthers cannot start slow like they did on Wednesday.
The Sun-Lakes Conference leaders took two out of three against South Florida in the teams’ opening conference series in February. Pitching will be key in this matchup as it struggled the last time the Panthers saw the Bobcats. Results were unavailable as of press time.