AVON PARK — On a roll and over .500 but still with work to do.

The South Florida State College Panthers (20-18, 8-7) defeated the Warner University Royals (B team) 7-4 Wednesday night. The Panthers are at six consecutive wins dating back to salvaging a series against St. Johns River on March 18. They came into Wednesday’s game riding the high of a sweep against conference opponent Florida State College — Jacksonville.

