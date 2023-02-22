AVON PARK — South Florida State College baseball (5-12) earned a 17-3 victory over Inspiration Academy Friday evening and split a doubleheader with Indian River State College Saturday. A great start from left-hander Brandon Chorzelewski and an eight-run sixth inning helped the Panthers snap their five-game losing streak in their first weekend contest.
Pitching’s been an issue for the Panthers through the first few weeks of the season. They entered Friday with four straight games allowing double digit runs. But Chorzelewski helped break that skid with his best start of 2023 thus far.
He pitched six innings, allowed three hits and three runs (one earned). He struck out a career-high 10 batters, walking one and hitting another. That was good enough to earn his first collegiate win. The Seton Hall transfer hadn’t gone more than four innings in a game nor struck out more than four hitters this season prior to Friday.
Chorzelewski did a good job of keeping one run in an inning from becoming a crooked number.
When the Lions picked up a run on a dropped third strike in the second with two outs, he came right back with a four-pitch strikeout to end the half inning. When a one-out double made it 3-2 in the fourth, the lefty came back with a grounder and a strikeout to strand the tying run.
And after an error gave the Lions runners on second and third in the sixth, Chorzelewski recorded three straight outs with only one resulting in a run.
Meanwhile, the Panthers didn’t have much trouble putting up runs.
Every batter in the South Florida lineup recorded at least one hit with multi-hit games from Brylan West, Dawson Bryant, Nick Garagozzo and Mike Cuello. Those four combined for eight of their team’s 14 hits on Friday. West led the team with four runs batted in while Bryant and Cuello scored three runs apiece.
After going scoreless through the first two innings, South Florida scored in each of the last five frames including three runs in the third, fourth and fifth followed by an eight-run sixth.
The first four batters reached to start that inning with Cuello reaching on a two-run RBI single to score Reid Lisle and Garagozzo. After Jake Turnbull flew out, Marlon Bowen brought home two more runs with a triple into center field.
A single from West scored Bowen then Bryant reached on a walk. Moreno made it to first on a fielder’s choice that eliminated West as a baserunner. Then Lisle slammed a 0-1 pitch over the right field fence for a three-run shot and a 17-3 advantage.
Vazquez then came on in relief for the seventh, struck out two of the four batters he faced and secured the mercy rule win.
The next day South Florida opened up its doubleheader against the Pioneers with a close victory. The Panthers grabbed the lead with a four-run first despite recording only one hit all game. They then survived a three-run third by Indian River to earn the win.
Logan Adams picked up the W with three runs against him (two earned) in six innings. Baker Tygart relieved him in the seventh to grab the save.
However, the Panthers couldn’t complete the sweep as a three-run blast off reliever Brandon White with the game tied at 2-2 put the Pioneers ahead in the sixth. South Florida responded in the bottom of the inning with two runs on a sacrifice fly and single to pull within one. But they went down in order in the seventh.
However, this weekend could be a sign that the Panthers could turn it around after their woes to start the season. Inspiration clobbered South Florida on opening day while Indian River has the Division I Southern Conference’s best winning percentage at .692. They had good performances against both.
South Florida’s next matchup will be against Warner University B on Wednesday in Lake Wales. Then the Panthers will start their conference schedule with a three-game series against Pasco-Hernando State College. They’ll be on the road Friday then back home on Saturday for a doubleheader.