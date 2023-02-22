AVON PARK — South Florida State College baseball (5-12) earned a 17-3 victory over Inspiration Academy Friday evening and split a doubleheader with Indian River State College Saturday. A great start from left-hander Brandon Chorzelewski and an eight-run sixth inning helped the Panthers snap their five-game losing streak in their first weekend contest.

Pitching’s been an issue for the Panthers through the first few weeks of the season. They entered Friday with four straight games allowing double digit runs. But Chorzelewski helped break that skid with his best start of 2023 thus far.

