AVON PARK — Batter up! The South Florida State College Panthers are gearing up for another great year of baseball and softball. The Panthers have been putting in the hours practice needed to get ready for the season opener that is set for Friday.
The South Florida baseball team will host the IMG Ascenders starting at 4 p.m. The Panthers have 16 returning players.
“We had a solid fall,” said Coach Rick Hitt. “This is the largest group of returners we have had in a long time and they seem to have comeback dedicated to improving on the things that they did not do very well last season, as individuals and as a unit. The group of first-year guys seem to have mixed and meshed in well. I think our group has chemistry, we work hard and have done a good job on their approach on a lot of things.”
The Panthers are looking forward to a successful season.
“Our program has always been about the relationships and the ride,” Hitt said. “What can you do well for your team or what can you do in the best interest of your teammate to help him enjoy the ride? That boils down to effort level, being a great teammate and the kind of things that we have stressed here. If we happen to win a whole bunch of games along the way, which we have had the good fortune to do some seasons, then that is great.”
Coach Hitt is pleased with the progress the Panthers have made so far.
“More than anything else I have been pleased with the way they approach things and we came out of the fall with an understanding of who we were,” added Hitt. “We know what our short comings are, we know what we will have to do well to have success against the best teams in the country and in the state of Florida and we know what we have to do consistently to have long term success. Now it is just a matter of getting through our first couple of weeks of practice, lacing them up, getting out there and playing to see where we are.
"There are still some unknowns there. We still have some guys coming back a little banged up from the fall, there is some unknown of who they are going to be and we hope that materializes into a good thing for us. For the most part I am pleased with the guys, I enjoy being around them, they work hard, they seem to enjoy being around each other and that is half the battle. How many baseball games we will win or lose? We will have to wait and find out.”
South Florida has been hard at work to prepare for the new season of baseball.
“Practices have been going well and we are looking forward to opening day,” said Hitt. “That is just the first of 56 games. The key is, how consistent can you be for the next 55 after that? Things have been going well, their attitudes have been good, their work habits are good, they are coachable, they listen and they pay attention. What I would like to see is them come out with a tenacious approach when they come out to play and that will take some of them out of their comfort zone but I think it is required for us to have success at the level we want to have success. I think we have a chance to have an enjoyable season together and that is the main thing.”
The Panthers have two local players from Sebring on their roster.
“Hunter Martinez from Sebring is in his second year and we looking for a higher level of production from him,” Hitt said. “Blayne Huter is also from Sebring, this is his first year with us and he is learned the acclamation process and what is required to have success. He has put in the time and effort to develop. He still has room for more development but I like where he is at and I think he will continue to improve.”
The Lady Panthers will start the season off with a doubleheader on Friday against the Palm Beach Panthers. The first game begins at 2 p.m. and the second will start at 4 p.m.
“So far so good,” said Coach Carlos Falla. “We have good pitching this year and we are still trying to figure out where to put everybody. We have several kids that are very versatile and can play multiple positions. We just have to figure out the best combination of players. Beginning of the year we will be moving players in and out just to give everyone an opportunity and see what works best for us.”
The Panthers have five returners, one transfer and the remaining 12 are freshman.
“Sometimes practices are really good and sometimes they are really shaky,” said Falla. “It is still early though. We have 12 freshman this season and it is a little bit different for them. I think we will be competitors this season. The other teams will have to beat us, I don’t think we will beat ourselves, they will have to show up and have their best game to beat us.
South Florida has several standouts.
“The sophomores, the pitching staff and catchers have stood out," added Falla. "We’ve had a few standouts with Baylee Haggard pitching, Hannah Eden catching and also at catcher Baileigh Ehrlich now that her arm is now healthy. Payton Pilon will return to her original position at shortstop so she has some adjusting to do but she has been swinging the bat great, plays her position well and has good long range. Jane’a Mobley led us in RBIs, homeruns and in batting average, she will be back at first base. We are strong in some spots but inexperienced in others. A lot of things have to come together. Team chemistry is great but we have to learn to play together better.”
Bring the entire family out to enjoy America's greatest past time. There is no admission fee all season. The first game starts at 2 p.m on Friday with the Lady Panthers taking on the Palm Beach Panthers in a doubleheader. Then at 4 p.m. South Florida baseball begins and the second game of softball.