AVON PARK — The summer of 2022 saw the resurrection of South Florida State College’s baseball camp. The five day event was held at Panther Field.
It’s the first camp South Florida hosted in over two years. The Panthers couldn’t hold it 2020 and 2021 due to safety precautions surrounding the pandemic. But head coach and athletic director Rick Hitt was happy to bring it back. According to him, the Panthers had 44 campers registered out of 50 allotted slots.
Campers paid $100 to attend the weeklong camp. The registration fee helps to benefit some of the fundraising and financing efforts for the department. It welcomed players aged 6 to 13.
Hitt said it presents a great opportunity to provide collegiate perspectives for players who are either just starting out and learning the game or have several years under their belt.
Baseball is a sport that takes loads of time, dedication and repetition. This camp tries to teach things like fundamentals and technique that players can continue to practice.
“Our goal is to try to encourage, encourage, encourage as much as we can for young players to stay with (baseball) and to keep playing,” Hitt said. “But also to keep practicing, to take the time to go out and practice.”
He mentioned how this year’s camp gave them the opportunity to get more people involved in the camp who specialize in agility training, timings and nutrition and physical wellness.
But outside all of that, the Panthers just hope to instill the routine that comes with being a baseball player like stretching, taking care of the body and doing a proper throw and catch every day. But they also go over things like bunting and concentrate on specific positions in the infield and outfield. It’s part of helping players find their place in the game.
“Baseball is one of those things that every kid with every size, every shape (and) every talent level can play,” he said. “They can all go out and do it. You don’t have to be a certain size and stature to play baseball if you find your niche within the game and we encourage guys to try to find it.”
As with most camps, current players get involved as well.
Hitt said their inclusion has three personal impacts: it gives them a feel for coaching if they are interested in that, it’s an opportunity to give back to the community (the Panthers do a lot of community service) and the sport’s youth and it gives the Panther players a little perspective as to what their coaches are trying to do with them.
“It gives them a little bit more of a better understanding of what we’re trying to get them to figure out every day when they’re trying to get these young campers to figure this out each day,” Hitt said.