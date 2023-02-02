AVON PARK — Junior college baseball is back in Highlands County for another year.
South Florida State College baseball started its 2023 campaign with three games in two days. However it wasn’t a promising start as they fell to Inspiration Academy 14-5 on Opening Day. Although, the Panthers rebounded to split a pair of games on Saturday against Chipola College 7-1 and Santa Fe State College 10-3.
The Panthers went with a bullpen day to start their year and non-conference schedule. Logan Wynne manned the bump for the first few innings.
The veteran righty evaded mistakes biting him and denied most scoring opportunities as he allowed one run through the first three innings. Then a one-out double in the fourth gave Inspiration a 3-0 lead.
After that Wynne was lifted for TJ Wayne who got the inning’s final two outs. But the pitching parade would soon start. After South Florida narrowed it 3-2, Wayne recorded just one out as Inspiration scored three runs off him in the fifth.
Vazquez took over but didn’t escape the inning until Inspiration held an 8-2 lead. The Lions would cruise after that – adding on two three-run innings while the Panthers scored three in the bottom of the eighth.
The loss put a damper on a day where the Panthers celebrated the career and retirement of South Florida State College’s president Dr. Thomas Leitzel. He’s set to retire on June 30 after nine years as president and over 45 years working in higher education.
However, South Florida bounced back the next day with a 7-1 win against NJCAA preseason-ranked No. 10 Chipola College.
Panther starter Logan Adams was sensational. He picked up six strikeouts, walked no batters and allowed just two hits and one run through 5.1 innings. Alex Burden came in for the final 1.2 of the seven-inning contest to get Adams the win and pick up a save.
The game was actually quite close before the Panthers exploded for five runs on a two-out rally in the sixth inning. Nick Garagozzo picked up a base hit to start it.
South Florida then worked seven straight walks including two with the bases loaded. Those based-loaded free passes plus some passed balls and wild pitches helped balloon the 2-1 lead the Panthers held to start the inning.
However, they couldn’t replicate the performance against Santa Fe as the Saints put up all 10 of their runs in the first three innings, including a pair of four-run frames in the second and third. South Florida wouldn’t score until the fourth on a two-run home run from Pedro Moreno.
The Panthers will be on the road for the next week with contests against Webber International University, State College of Florida (RV), College of Central Florida (preseason No. 4) and Santa Fe. They’ll be back at Panther Field Wednesday, Feb. 8 to start a three-game home stand.