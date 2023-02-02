AVON PARK — Junior college baseball is back in Highlands County for another year.

South Florida State College baseball started its 2023 campaign with three games in two days. However it wasn’t a promising start as they fell to Inspiration Academy 14-5 on Opening Day. Although, the Panthers rebounded to split a pair of games on Saturday against Chipola College 7-1 and Santa Fe State College 10-3.

